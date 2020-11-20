ACC Basketball Preview: Duke games will lack 'Crazies'

"When you're trying to throw the ball in and all those fingers are waving at you, it is absolutely an incredible environment. And I guarantee you, not having that fan base there, not having it be that loud, … teams are going to go in there with a chip on their shoulder, saying, 'This is the year we need to give it to Duke.’"

ACC Network analyst Dalen Cuff said the absence of the Cameron Crazies will be a "huge difference-maker."

"That's a massive advantage to have, when you're playing an opposing team that can't hear the play calls," Cuff said. "To have a really young group [on Duke this year] that frankly, … they are not some of the transcendent stars and dominant players we've seen in recent years. … So they're going to have to rely on more of their team defense. And their defense was always helped by playing at home. So everybody in the league isn't going to be scared to come to Cameron this year."

Duke, which was picked second behind Virginia in last week's ACC preseason poll, must replace three NBA draft picks from a 25-6 team that tied for second in the league with a 15-5 ACC mark. Preseason All-ACC first-team pick Jalen Johnson and three other highly touted freshmen have come aboard.