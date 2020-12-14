ACC hires Northwestern AD Jim Phillips as commissioner

Two years ago, the school unveiled a $120 million renovation to its basketball arena. Last year, the school debuted a $30 million performance center for its basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling teams.

Northwestern athletes also do well in the classroom. This is the third straight year that Northwestern has led all FBS schools in overall Graduation Success Rate (98%).

Phillips was the first chairman of the NCAA Division I Council. He was also the first athletic director to serve on the NCAA Board of Directors and the NCAA Board of Governors.

He is a member of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament selection committee and of the NCAA men's basketball oversight committee. He is chairman of the Big Ten's TV/media committee.

"Jim is well-respected throughout college athletics and knows the enterprise inside and out," Swofford said in a statement. "Having been an athletic director prior to sitting in this chair is a tremendous benefit, and that will serve him well. Jim will do an excellent job and I will be here to assist with the transition as much or as little as necessary."

A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that Phillips agreed to a five-year contract with the ACC.