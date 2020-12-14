ACC hires Northwestern AD Jim Phillips as commissioner

The ACC announced Monday it has hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as its new commissioner.
Phillips succeeds John Swofford, who had announced last summer that he planned to retire next June. The ACC announced Monday that Phillips will take over as commissioner in February, though.
Phillips, a Chicago native who graduated from Illinois in 1990, has been the athletic director at Big Ten member Northwestern since April 2008.
He was a candidate to become the Big Ten commissioner when that conference was searching for a replacement for Jim Delany last year, but the Big Ten opted for former NFL executive Kevin Warren.
"Serving Northwestern student-athletes, staff and the greater Wildcats family for the last 13 years has been the privilege of my professional life," he said in an ACC press release. "My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes, and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”
The Northwestern football team won the Big Ten West Division title this season for the second time in three years. The team has made nine bowl appearances since Phillips took over the department.
The Northwestern men's basketball team made the NCAA Tournament in 2017 for the first time in school history.
The women's lacrosse team has won four NCAA titles since Phillips took over the athletic department.
Phillips was named the athletic director of the year in 2018 by the Sports Business Journal. Phillips was named the FBS athletic director of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2012 and 2016.
“Jim is one of the most talented athletic administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” ACC board of directors chairman and Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud said in the ACC press release. “Over the course of nearly 13 years, Jim has elevated and cemented Northwestern’s position as an outstanding Power Five athletics program. Northwestern’s ascension in the world of intercollegiate athletics is a testament to Jim’s vision, leadership and foundational dedication to the success of student-athletes.
"The ACC is fortunate to have someone of Jim’s caliber and integrity lead the conference at this pivotal moment in intercollegiate athletics.”
Over the last five years, Northwestern has spent more than $500 million on new and renovated athletic facilities. The school spent $270 million on a project that included a field house and an athletic center. The field house, which was dedicated in 2018, serves as a practice and competition facility for Northwestern teams. The athletic center, which debuted last summer, features locker rooms, a dining area, a sports medicine and athletic training area and an academic area.
Two years ago, the school unveiled a $120 million renovation to its basketball arena. Last year, the school debuted a $30 million performance center for its basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling teams.
Northwestern athletes also do well in the classroom. This is the third straight year that Northwestern has led all FBS schools in overall Graduation Success Rate (98%).
Phillips was the first chairman of the NCAA Division I Council. He was also the first athletic director to serve on the NCAA Board of Directors and the NCAA Board of Governors.
He is a member of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament selection committee and of the NCAA men's basketball oversight committee. He is chairman of the Big Ten's TV/media committee.
"Jim is well-respected throughout college athletics and knows the enterprise inside and out," Swofford said in a statement. "Having been an athletic director prior to sitting in this chair is a tremendous benefit, and that will serve him well. Jim will do an excellent job and I will be here to assist with the transition as much or as little as necessary."
A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that Phillips agreed to a five-year contract with the ACC.
Phillips was the athletic director at Northern Illinois from 2004-08 before getting the Northwestern job.
Phillips, who was once a restricted-earnings assistant basketball coach at Arizona State, was the assistant athletic director for annual giving and major gifts at Tennessee from 1998-2000. He was an associate athletic director for external affairs at Notre Dame from 2000-04, back when current Duke athletic director Kevin White was the Notre Dame AD.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
