ACC schedule announced for Virginia Tech men's basketball
ACC schedule announced for Virginia Tech men's basketball

Cattoor

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor passes the ball in practice.

 Courtesy Va. Tech

The ACC announced the conference men's basketball schedules for its teams Tuesday.

Virginia Tech will open ACC play with a Dec. 15 home game with Clemson.

Four of Tech's first six ACC games will be at home, including a game with Miami on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30.

The Hokies will visit fourth-ranked Virginia on Jan. 2; that will be Tech's first ACC road game of the season. The rematch in Blacksburg will be on Jan. 30.

Tech will host No. 9 Duke on Jan. 12 or Jan. 13. It will be the teams' lone meeting of the regular season.

The Hokies will visit No. 19 North Carolina on Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. That will be the teams' lone meeting.

Tech will host No. 21 Florida State on Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. There will be a rematch at FSU on Feb 20.

The Hokies will again play 20 ACC games.

Virginia Tech will announce its full schedule, including nonleague games, next week. But Tech's first five nonleague games of the season were previously reported.

Tech will open against visiting Radford on Nov. 25. The Hokies will then head to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to face Temple on Nov. 28 and South Florida on Nov. 29.

The Hokies will host VMI on Dec. 2 or Dec. 3. They will host Penn State on Dec. 8 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Tech has set the attendance capacity for Cassell Coliseum at 1,000 people, at least for now. Tech plans to sell single-game tickets at a later date.

Tech's ACC Schedule

Dec. 15: Clemson

Dec. 29 or 30: Miami

Jan. 2: at UVa

Jan. 5 or 6: at Louisville

Jan. 10: Notre Dame

Jan. 12 or 13: Duke

Jan. 17: at Wake Forest

Jan. 19 or 20: BC

Jan. 23: at Syracuse

Jan. 26 or 27: at Notre Dame

Jan. 30: UVa

Feb. 2 or 3: at Pitt

Feb. 6: at Miami

Feb. 9 or 10: FSU

Feb. 13: Louisville

Feb. 16 or 17: at UNC

Feb. 20: at FSU

Feb. 23 or 24: Ga. Tech

Feb. 27: Wake Forest

March 5 or 6: N.C. State

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

