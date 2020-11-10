ACC schedule announced for Virginia Tech men's basketball

The ACC announced the conference men's basketball schedules for its teams Tuesday.

Virginia Tech will open ACC play with a Dec. 15 home game with Clemson.

Four of Tech's first six ACC games will be at home, including a game with Miami on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30.

The Hokies will visit fourth-ranked Virginia on Jan. 2; that will be Tech's first ACC road game of the season. The rematch in Blacksburg will be on Jan. 30.

Tech will host No. 9 Duke on Jan. 12 or Jan. 13. It will be the teams' lone meeting of the regular season.

The Hokies will visit No. 19 North Carolina on Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. That will be the teams' lone meeting.

Tech will host No. 21 Florida State on Feb. 16 or Feb. 17. There will be a rematch at FSU on Feb 20.

The Hokies will again play 20 ACC games.

Virginia Tech will announce its full schedule, including nonleague games, next week. But Tech's first five nonleague games of the season were previously reported.

Tech will open against visiting Radford on Nov. 25. The Hokies will then head to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to face Temple on Nov. 28 and South Florida on Nov. 29.