All 8 spots still up for grabs in Xfinity, trucks

Collecting stage points will be vital to Haley and the two drivers he’s trying to overtake on points, which should make for interesting racing throughout.

Burton is in a virtual must-win position and likely will have a different strategy than the others.

“Stage points for us don’t matter,” said Burton, who became the youngest Martinsville winner ever in the Xfinity Series when he took the checkered flag last fall. “What does winning a stage mean to us? Nothing really. So it’s all about the last lap. Whatever we can do to position ourselves to win, that’s what we’ll do.

“It helps. You have free track position built into every pit stop if you do it right, or if the cars fall that way. You just have the freedom to do whatever is best for your team at the end of the race. ... There’s no hesitation. It’s always what’s going to give us the best finishing position. Keeping track position is a lot easier than getting it.”

It’s never easy to hold, though, near the end of a race at this half-mile oval. Expect plenty of contact in the closing laps, even from those without title hopes.