Bailey's blasts lead Otterbots over River Turtles
Bailey's blasts lead Otterbots over River Turtles

PULASKI – Noah Bailey went 4 for 4 with two home runs and a double to lead the Danville Otterbots to a 12-2 victory over the Pulaski River Turtles on Monday night at Calfee Park.

Caleb Cali also homered twice for Danville (27-23). John Bay homered for Pulaski (30-20).

