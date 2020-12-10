Big fourth quarter lifts Virginia Tech women's basketball team over Pitt

BLACKSBURG — The Pittsburgh women's basketball team sizzled in the first half.
But Virginia Tech was hot in the fourth quarter.
Thanks to an impressive final quarter, the Hokies opened ACC play with an 88-71 win over Pitt on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.
"Gutsy win," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We were challenged in a way that we hadn't been challenged before.
"Our kids grew up a little bit."
The game was tied after three quarters, but the Hokies (6-0, 1-0) opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 run.
"We saw the holes. We realized they just wanted to speed us up," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 17 points. "Once we got comfortable and were getting to our spots, we were able to run our offense smoothly."
Tech outscored Pitt 25-8 in the final quarter.
"Both teams were tired," Brooks said. "We didn't allow fatigue to conquer us.
"We were probably in better shape. Not only physically, but mentally I thought we did a great job of still executing while we were really tired."
Tech sophomore guard Cayla King had 13 of her career-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.
"They were really sagging in and double-teaming our posts because we have great inside play," King said. "It kind of just left all of us shooters out, and they told me to be ready. I was just ready to shoot."
Tech sank 15 3-pointers, with King draining a career-high seven 3-pointers.
"King was magnificent," Brooks said.
Virginia Tech shot 62.5% from the field (5 of 8) in the fourth quarter to Pitt's 18.8% (3 of 16).
"We just knew we had to step up defensively," King said. "We were kind of a step behind.
"We were like, 'We need to win this. We need to show who we are.’"
The Hokies were 4 of 6 from 3-point territory in that quarter, while the Panthers were 1 of 6.
Tech also made all 11 of its free throws in the fourth quarter.
Pitt (2-2, 0-1), which was coming off a loss to Delaware, was picked last in the ACC's preseason poll.
"I give Pitt a lot of credit. They gave us a run for our money," Sheppard said. "That was really good. You definitely know that the ACC is not going to roll over like any of the nonconference teams that we played."
The Panthers led 48-40 at halftime. They shot 75% (18 of 24) from the field in the first half to Tech's 37%. Pitt was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.
"We were a little soft in the first half," Brooks said. "We came back out in the second half and I felt like we were the aggressors."
Virginia Tech scored the first eight points of the third quarter to tie the game at 48. Asiah Jones had all six of her points in the run.
Pitt shot just 28.6% from the field in the third quarter.
"The second half was much better with our intensity and our effort and understanding [the scouting report]," Sheppard said.
The game was tied at 63 after three quarters, but the Hokies took control of the game with their 16-2 run.
Tech scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Sheppard and King sank back-to-back 3-pointers. Georgia Amoore (13 points) made two free throws.
After Pitt's Emy Hayford made a layup, King sank another 3-pointer. King later made two free throws. Amoore then drained a 3-pointer for a 79-65 cushion with 3:33 to go.
Elizabeth Kitley scored 15 points for the Hokies.
Pitt led 32-25 after the first quarter. The Panthers shot 85% from the field (12 of 14) in the first quarter, when they made all five of their 3-pointers.
"The first quarter was kind of difficult," Sheppard said. "Everybody was kind of getting their feet wet with ACC play."
Sheppard was kneed in the back by Dayshanette Harris after Sheppard stole the ball with 20 seconds left in the second quarter. Sheppard did not score in the third quarter but got the fourth-quarter run started with her 3-pointer.
Sheppard said her back is "pretty tight" but that she feels okay.
The Hokies have won all six of their home games despite the fact that attendance has been limited to 250 fans because of Gov. Ralph Northam's restrictions.
"We're trying to find different ways to motivate them," Brooks said of his players. "We're going to have to try to find ways to generate that energy, but it is getting tougher.
"It's tough that we don't have the crowd here."
Harris had 22 points, while Jayla Everett added 21 points for the Panthers.
Pitt freshman and Northside graduate Tracey Hueston saw five minutes of action off the bench.
