Big fourth quarter lifts Virginia Tech women's basketball team over Pitt

"They were really sagging in and double-teaming our posts because we have great inside play," King said. "It kind of just left all of us shooters out, and they told me to be ready. I was just ready to shoot."

Tech sank 15 3-pointers, with King draining a career-high seven 3-pointers.

"King was magnificent," Brooks said.

Virginia Tech shot 62.5% from the field (5 of 8) in the fourth quarter to Pitt's 18.8% (3 of 16).

"We just knew we had to step up defensively," King said. "We were kind of a step behind.

"We were like, 'We need to win this. We need to show who we are.’"

The Hokies were 4 of 6 from 3-point territory in that quarter, while the Panthers were 1 of 6.

Tech also made all 11 of its free throws in the fourth quarter.

Pitt (2-2, 0-1), which was coming off a loss to Delaware, was picked last in the ACC's preseason poll.

"I give Pitt a lot of credit. They gave us a run for our money," Sheppard said. "That was really good. You definitely know that the ACC is not going to roll over like any of the nonconference teams that we played."