Big inning dooms Salem against Pelicans

Pablo Aliendo capped a seven-run sixth inning with a two-run double, and Myrtle Beach survived a late Salem rally to defeat the Red Sox 10-9 on Friday at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (12-10) scored five runs in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with only one out, but Cole Milam struck out Stephen Scott and retired Alex Erro on a groundout to end it.
Joe Davis went 3 for 4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI for Salem, while Nicholas Northcut reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3, two walks). Aliendo finished 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Pelicans (11-11).
The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes by rain, and the ninth inning had a roughly 15-minute delay after a bank of lights went out.
ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
