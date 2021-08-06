Big inning powers Sock Puppets over River Turtles

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Brenden Bell ripped a two-run double during Burlington’s six-run sixth inning, and the Sock Puppets defeated the Pulaski River Turtles 6-5 on Thursday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Jackson Beaman and Evan Minarovic contributed three hits apiece for Pulaski (31-21), which is two games up on Princeton in the Appalachian League East Division standings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today