Big inning powers Sock Puppets over River Turtles
Big inning powers Sock Puppets over River Turtles

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Brenden Bell ripped a two-run double during Burlington’s six-run sixth inning, and the Sock Puppets defeated the Pulaski River Turtles 6-5 on Thursday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Jackson Beaman and Evan Minarovic contributed three hits apiece for Pulaski (31-21), which is two games up on Princeton in the Appalachian League East Division standings.

