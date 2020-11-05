Big South alters basketball scheduling format because of pandemic

The Big South Conference has come up with a new scheduling format for men's and women's basketball because of the coronavirus pandemic.
To cut down on travel, a team will play each of its league rivals on back-to-back days at one site.
For example, the Radford men's basketball team will host both of its meetings with Hampton this season, with the Highlanders and Pirates squaring off Jan. 4-5 at the Dedmon Center.
That contrasts with last year, when Radford hosted Hampton in a January game and visited Hampton the following month for the rematch.
"We kind of felt the additional travel involved in that [usual format], maybe there's a better way. So we did gravitate toward the back-to-back schedule," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said Thursday in a phone interview. "You're trying to limit your travel as much as possible. For some teams, they can just go back and forth on a daily basis; they don't even have to spend the night, depending on where you're located."
The old format had the Radford men's team playing two different league rivals over the course of a week. The same was true on the women's side.
"Now you're limiting the amount of [potential COVID-19] exposure you're having, … [by] playing the same team two days in a row," Kallander said.
The new format is only for this season.
Radford men's basketball coach Mike Jones said he is not a big fan of playing on back-to-back days.
"It's a necessary evil," Jones said. "It's going to be something we're all going to have to get used to.
"So maybe [I'll] talk to some NBA personnel to see how they deal with back-to-back nights, even though it's usually not the same opponent [in the NBA].
"Playing the same opponent without time in between games is something that's very unusual for us. We typically have a week to three weeks between playing the same opponent twice, so you have time to grow and make adjustments the second time around."
The Big South released its master league schedules for men's and women's basketball on Wednesday.
The Radford men will kick off league play by hosting Longwood on Dec. 14-15, while the Radford women will begin league play by visiting Longwood on Dec. 15-16.
Kallander said the league turned to the back-to-back format after considering bubble and pod plans.
"Was there a way to do a large bubble in December where we could bring all the teams in and try to protect them as much as possible, with say 6-8-10-12 games in one shot?" Kallander said. "That was really not feasible.
"We were then looking at a pod system where you had in any one weekend a number of teams coming together and playing a number of games. … That probably wasn't the way you wanted to go because if you're going to limit [COVID-19] exposure, you want to try to have as few teams in one place as possible."
Each Big South women's basketball team will again play 20 league games this season, facing each conference rival twice.
That will also be the case on the men's side this season because of the pandemic. Each men's team will play 20 league games, up from 18 last season.
"We wanted to increase the number of conference games so that we could have some games before Christmas," Kallander said.
Jones said playing two more league games is a good move because teams will be playing fewer nonleague games this season.
The Big South wants games to be played even if some players are unavailable because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.
So the league has decided that as long as a team has at least seven available players, it must play the first of its two back-to-back games. As long as a team has at least six available players, it must play the second of the back-to-back games.
Big South players will be tested up to three times a week during the season. But Kallander said only one or two tests will be required during the weeks in which a team is playing only one league foe.
The Big South men's regular season is set to end Feb. 19, but the week of Feb. 20-27 has been set aside for makeup games. The Big South women's regular season is set to end Feb. 27, but the week of Feb. 28-March 6 has been set aside for makeup games.
Radford University's schedules detailed
Radford announced its full men's and women's basketball schedules Wednesday, including nonleague games.
Some nonleague games were scrapped after the NCAA Division I Council decided in September to push back the start of the basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
As previously reported, the Radford men will open the season Nov. 25 at Virginia Tech in a late addition to the schedule.
The Radford men will still visit James Madison as planned this season, but that duel will now be part of a multiple-team event in Harrisonburg in which Radford will face Norfolk State on Nov. 28 and JMU on Nov. 29.
The Radford men's games at East Carolina and Vanderbilt are still on the schedule, with the ECU game moved up to Dec. 5 and the Vanderbilt game remaining on Dec. 19.
The Radford men's two other nonleague games will be home games against National Christian College Athletic Association member Lancaster Bible College (Dec. 8) and Division II member Mars Hill (Dec. 10).
Gone from the revised Radford men's schedule are a visit to North Carolina State; a home game with Liberty; a game at VMI; and four games (at South Carolina, at TCU, at Norfolk State and home against Elon) that Radford was supposed to play as part of the on-campus portion of the Hall of Fame Classic, although Norfolk State is still on the schedule as part of the new event at JMU.
On the women's side, Radford's opener at North Carolina has been rescheduled from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
A women's game at N.C. State was moved up from December to Nov. 29, while the team's game at Marshall remains Dec. 6.
The Nov. 15 women's game at Georgia has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
