Big South alters basketball scheduling format because of pandemic

"We were then looking at a pod system where you had in any one weekend a number of teams coming together and playing a number of games. … That probably wasn't the way you wanted to go because if you're going to limit [COVID-19] exposure, you want to try to have as few teams in one place as possible."

Each Big South women's basketball team will again play 20 league games this season, facing each conference rival twice.

That will also be the case on the men's side this season because of the pandemic. Each men's team will play 20 league games, up from 18 last season.

"We wanted to increase the number of conference games so that we could have some games before Christmas," Kallander said.

Jones said playing two more league games is a good move because teams will be playing fewer nonleague games this season.

The Big South wants games to be played even if some players are unavailable because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

So the league has decided that as long as a team has at least seven available players, it must play the first of its two back-to-back games. As long as a team has at least six available players, it must play the second of the back-to-back games.