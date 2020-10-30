Big Ten-ACC Challenge foes announced for Virginia Tech, Virginia

The pairings were finally announced Friday for the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will host Penn State on Dec. 8, while Virginia will host Michigan State on Dec. 9.
UVa is 0-5 all-time against Michigan State, including a 61-59 loss in the Sweet 16 in 2014 and a 60-54 loss in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
This year's meeting will pit brother against brother. Sam and Joey Hauser both transferred from Marquette after the 2018-19 season, with Sam choosing UVa and Joey picking Michigan State. Both sat out last season.
This will be the first time Michigan State and UVa have met in Charlottesville.
The Spartans went 22-9 overall last season and tied for first place in the Big Ten with a 14-6 mark. Joshua Langford, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, and Aaron Henry are among those back.
Michigan State was ranked No. 9 and UVa No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll last season.
Michigan State is 1-0 against UVa in the Challenge, with coach Tom Izzo's squad having beaten visiting UVa 82-75 in the 2002 Challenge.
The teams' 2001 Challenge meeting at the Richmond Coliseum was stopped because of a wet floor.
Purdue beat UVa in last year's Challenge, snapping the Cavaliers' five-game winning streak in the Challenge.
Virginia Tech was the lone ACC team that did not participate in last year's Challenge, so this will be the first time the Hokies have played in the event under second-year coach Mike Young.
This will be the fourth time the Hokies have faced Penn State in the Challenge. The three previous Challenge meetings were held at Penn State, including the Nittany Lions' 63-62 win in 2018. The other meetings were in 2007 and 2014.
Virginia Tech is 6-3 in the all-time series with Penn State, including two non-Challenge wins in 2009 and 2010.
The Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. Myreon Jones and Myles Dread are among those back.
Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's coach last week in the wake of a Penn State investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by him. The investigation followed a July article in ESPN.com’s “The Undefeated” in which a former Penn State player said Chambers made an insensitive remark to him during the 2018-19 season in regards to a noose.
Assistant coach Jim Ferry, a former head coach at Duquesne, has been promoted to interim head coach for the upcoming season.
Other matchups of note in this year's Challenge include Illinois at Duke; North Carolina at Iowa; Indiana at Florida State; Maryland at Clemson; Louisville at Wisconsin; and Ohio State at Notre Dame.
Game times and TV channels have yet to be announced.
The women's Big Ten-ACC Challenge will not be held this season.
