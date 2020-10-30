Big Ten-ACC Challenge foes announced for Virginia Tech, Virginia

Purdue beat UVa in last year's Challenge, snapping the Cavaliers' five-game winning streak in the Challenge.

Virginia Tech was the lone ACC team that did not participate in last year's Challenge, so this will be the first time the Hokies have played in the event under second-year coach Mike Young.

This will be the fourth time the Hokies have faced Penn State in the Challenge. The three previous Challenge meetings were held at Penn State, including the Nittany Lions' 63-62 win in 2018. The other meetings were in 2007 and 2014.

Virginia Tech is 6-3 in the all-time series with Penn State, including two non-Challenge wins in 2009 and 2010.

The Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. Myreon Jones and Myles Dread are among those back.

Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's coach last week in the wake of a Penn State investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by him. The investigation followed a July article in ESPN.com’s “The Undefeated” in which a former Penn State player said Chambers made an insensitive remark to him during the 2018-19 season in regards to a noose.

Assistant coach Jim Ferry, a former head coach at Duquesne, has been promoted to interim head coach for the upcoming season.