Brock Bell worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the 10th inning to preserve Salem’s 7-6 win over Carolina in Carolina League action Thursday in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Bell (1-0) allowed one hit over the final two innings as the Red Sox (4-2) won their fourth consecutive game.

Miguel Bleis, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, laced a triple to left field that scored Roman Anthony for the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th.

Ronald Rosario hit his first homer of the season in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 6.

Daniel McElveny’s solo homer in the seventh gave Salem a 5-2 lead. The Mudcats (1-4) scored four in the bottom half of the frame to take a 6-5 lead.