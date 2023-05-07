Running a marathon is not easy, but English Tomlinson is used to challenging tasks.

Tomlinson, who fared well in the prestigious Boston Marathon last month, teaches fifth grade at Fairview Elementary School in Roanoke.

So what is more challenging, running a marathon or teaching fifth graders?

"They both have their challenges," Tomlinson, 24, said. "They're both super rewarding.

"Teaching has taught me a lot about running and running's taught me a lot about teaching, just in the patience and showing up every day and giving your best. That's what I ask my kids to do a lot, too. I ask them to show up and give their best effort for that day, no matter what it looks like."

Tomlinson's Boston Marathon experience certainly was rewarding.

She finished 34th among the more than 11,000 women who ran in the April 17 race.

"It was electrifying," she said. "You're able to … put your hand up to your ear and the crowds would just roar. At every turn, they were lined up two, three, four rows deep and they just made the whole experience unforgettable."

She had a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes, 14 seconds on the 26.2-mile course — meeting the qualifying standard of 2:37 for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.

Not bad for someone who has run in only four marathons.

"I've had to train my mind and my thoughts because you're running for 2 1/2 hours, there are definitely going to be some dark places and places where you do not feel good," she said.

Division III All-American

The 5-foot-3, 112-pound Tomlinson — who married her wife, Devin Tomlinson, last fall — grew up in Grottoes, near Harrisonburg. She was known by her maiden name of Jackson when she ran in high school and college.

When she was in the seventh grade, her physical education teacher saw her racing against the boys in recess and convinced her to join the school's cross country team.

She competed in cross country, track and field and soccer at Spotswood High School.

"I've always been more of an endurance runner," she said. "In soccer, … I could play the 90 minutes and not get tired."

After spending her freshman year of college as a nonathlete at James Madison University, she transferred to nearby Bridgewater College — an NCAA Division III school that does not give out athletic scholarships — because she missed being part of a track and field team.

As a Bridgewater junior, she won the mile at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships and won the 10,000 meters at the ODAC outdoor championships. She competed in the 5,000 meters at the 2019 NCAA Division III outdoor championships.

As a senior, she finished sixth at the ODAC cross country championships with a time of 22 minutes, 26.4 seconds on the 6K course. She also ran in the NCAA Division III cross country championships. She was named the track athlete of the meet at the 2020 ODAC indoor championships after winning the 5,000 meters in a meet-record time of 17:35.81 and taking second in the 3,000.

"She really takes to running long distances quite well," former Bridgewater cross country coach and assistant track and field coach Brian Cunningham said. "She eats up mileage."

She qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor championships in the 5,000, but the meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So she and the other qualifiers were named All-Americans. Her entire outdoor track season that year was also canceled because of the pandemic, ending her college career.

'Sort of shocking'

Tomlinson ran in a half marathon in Washington, D.C., in 2021. A few days later, Cunningham called her and encouraged her to try a full marathon.

"It was definitely a daunting task. I'd never ran that far before," she said. "I never ran even 20 miles before, let alone the 26.2.

"It was a pretty big transition, especially with the fueling and eating during the run."

She made her marathon debut in the Philadelphia Marathon in the fall of 2021. She finished ninth in the women's race with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, 43 seconds.

"It went extraordinarily well," Cunningham said. "It was sort of shocking."

She moved to Roanoke in December 2021 and began teaching at Fairview Elementary School the following month.

She finished 25th in the women's race at the Glass City Marathon in Toledo, Ohio, in April 2022 with a time of 2:48.55. She was 24th in the Chicago Marathon in October with a time of 2:36.51.

"You work really hard for six months and then that's the day you get to reap the benefits of your fitness," she said.

She finds marathon running to be "good stress relief."

"I really like the marathon on the road versus [her college meets] on the track, going in 25 circles round and round," she said.

Cunningham is now the cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at Troy University in Alabama, but he continues to coach Tomlinson through phone calls, emails and text messages.

'Ahead of schedule'

Tomlinson's time in the Chicago Marathon last fall did not go unnoticed. Tracksmith, a Boston-based running apparel company, was impressed enough to sponsor her. She signed a one-year contract for about $1,200.

So for the 127th Boston Marathon, she ran as a professional. She did not win any prize money, but there was still a benefit. Instead of starting the race with the general public, she and about 60 other female pros had their own start.

"It gives you a better opportunity to race well because you're starting with … less people. You have a little bit more room," she said.

She will soon sign with an agent and hopes to land a shoe contract.

Her parents, her wife, her in-laws and some cousins were at the Boston Marathon to cheer her on.

She found the Boston Marathon course to be "finicky."

"It's downhill for the first half and then you reach a couple climbs," she said. "We were hoping that the Roanoke hills would help us with that and I think they did.

"It feels like these hills [in the Boston Marathon] start rolling out of nowhere. … You're exhausted, you have about 40 minutes left and you're climbing Heartbreak Hill."

Tomlinson trains for marathons by running 75-85 miles a week, usually on the Roanoke River Greenway. She often runs alone, although sometimes her wife will ride a bicycle alongside her.

She hopes to eventually increase her mileage to 90-100 miles per week.

But there is also a mental aspect to marathon running.

"You have to just kind of acknowledge that yeah, it's going to hurt for a little bit," she said. "[It's] being able to say, ‘OK, … you've got 30 more minutes, focus for 30 more minutes,’ or ‘Run hard until you get to that tree,’ and then when you get to that tree, run hard until you get to the stoplight."

Tomlinson said she was the second-youngest runner among the top 34 women in the Boston Marathon.

"We are a couple years ahead of schedule at this point," Cunningham said. "The people that she's competing against have … tens of thousands of miles under their belts that she doesn't have."

Her next marathon will be the U.S. Olympic trials next February in Florida. Cunningham had assumed she would not be good enough to make her trials debut until 2028.

"I was … quite pleased that this happened this quickly," Cunningham said. "It means we've got a very bright future ahead of her in the marathon.

"She's got several thousand miles more training to go to really start being in that realm of … being one of the better American marathoners. So that's the beauty of being young, is that she's got time to put that work in.

"It's really cool to be [almost] 25 years old and qualify for the Olympic trials. … That rarely happens when you're [just three] years out of college — and you were a one-time D-III All-American."

Tomlinson's time in Roanoke is nearing an end. She and her wife will be moving this summer to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her wife recently got her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan and has accepted a postdoctoral position at the college. So Tomlinson is looking for a teaching or coaching job in that area.

Her students at Fairview Elementary will no doubt miss her.

When her students there do well, she brings in one of her marathon medals so a student can wear it as a reward.

Her students like to race her during recess — not that short distances are her specialty.

"I'm sure a lot of people could beat me from here to the mailbox," she said. "But I don't get too tired [at longer distances]. I just keep going and running and running and running and running."