Botetourt teen shares the lead on first day of Hall of Fame tournament
HOF flag

Three weeks ago, Lord Botetourt junior Ashton Harper was holding his own against some of the top junior golfers in the country at the Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament. This weekend his competition may be older, but the 15-year-old’s hot play continues.

Representing Roanoke Country Club, Harper shot a 2-under 68 in the first round of the 48th Annual Roanoke Valley Hall of Fame Tournament on Friday to share the lead in the clubhouse at Hunting Hills Country Club.

Along with Harper atop the leaderboard were defending champion John Hatcher Ferguson and tournament chairperson Darrell Craft, who both posted 2-under-par rounds late in the day.

In the team standings, Hunting Hills was in the lead after the first day of golf.

At the Scott Robertson, Harper was in contention throughout the weekend going into the final round in a tie for second place at 3 under for the tournament. He shot 5 over on Sunday to finish in a tie for 15th, but the success he had over the first two days seems to be paying benefits.

“I didn’t putt good today, but I hit the ball pretty good," Harper said. "My good play from the Scott Robertson is carrying over. My confidence has been growing and growing."

The high school junior added that Friday’s round was the first time he had played at Hunting Hills in about two years, and there were some adjustments he had to make to his game.

“I like hitting driver, but you can’t hit driver here,” Harper said. “This is a shot playing course.”

There is a four-way tie for second behind the leaders at 1 under between Ben Dull of Hidden Valley Country Club, Brandon LaCroix and Dicky Linkous of Hunting Hills, and Paul Powell of Hanging Rock Golf Club. LaCroix and Powell posted their scores as part of the second foursome out on the course early Friday morning.

Despite a wet forecast, the golfers in the morning groups were able to complete their rounds without delay, but the afternoon pairings were not as fortunate as play was stopped for just under an hour around 3 p.m. due to rain and thunderstorms in the area.

Among the golfers still on the course at the time of the delay were Ferguson and Craft.

“I only had four holes left, but I think the course played better after the rain,” Craft said.

A field of 67 golfers teed off Friday at Hunting Hills and the overall reviews were positive. Several golfers commented on the improvements they saw on the course.

“Today the course is nothing like it was a year ago. Every member here should be thankful for whoever is in charge of taking care of it,” Craft said. “In my humble opinion, this course is 100% better than it was a year ago.”

Mark Funderburke, of Ole Monterey Golf Club, shot a round of 4-over 74 and like Craft was particularly pleased with the improvements he saw since the last time he played at the course.

“Seven months ago, it was almost unplayable," Funderburke said. "Some of the greens you couldn’t play on, but the crew here has turned the golf course around. It’s the best turnaround I’ve ever seen."

The tournament will shift to Hunting Hills for Saturday's second round with the final round slated Sunday to be played at Ole Monterey.

The two-round women’s tournament will also begin Saturday at Hunting Hills and finish Sunday at Ole Monterey.

+1 
harpermug.jpg

Ashton Harper

Team Scores

1. Hunting Hills CC (HHCC) 282, 2. Roanoke CC (RCC) 284, 3. Hidden Valley CC (HVCC) 286, 4. Blacksburg CC (BCC) 297, 5. Botetourt Golf and Swim Club (BotGSC) 300, 6. Hanging Rock CC (HR) 307, 7. Ole Monterey GC (OM) 311, 8. Great Oaks CC (GOCC) 328.

Top Individual Results

Darrell Craft (Waterfront CC); 68

John Hatcher Ferguson (Copper Cove GC); 68

Ashton Harper (RCC); 68

Ben Dull (HVCC); 69

Brandon LaCroix (HHCC); 69

Dicky Linkous (HHCC); 69

Paul Powell (HRGC); 69

Nate Faulkner (RCC); 70

Roy Foutz (HVCC); 71

Scott Mulkey (HHCC); 71

Full leaderboard is online at: 

https://bit.ly/3wi6Zs8

2021 RVGHOF Scholarships

DON HOLLIDAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $30,000 ($7,500/year)

Jacob Vance – Lord Botetourt / Liberty U

KING FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $14,000 ($3,500/year)

Luke Roberts – Northside / Patrick Henry Community College

LANTO GRIFFIN SCHOLARSHIP / 2 Recipients at $5,000 ($1,250/year)

1. Abby Hunter – Blacksburg / Western Illinois U

2. Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU

DAVE LAMANCA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $5,000

Will Clemens – Salem / UVa

JOSH McCOY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $3,000

Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU

ANDREW HALEY/I.B. HEINEMANN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $2,000

Walker Wright – Cave Spring / UVa

RON L. WILLARD SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech

BISCOTTE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Chris Blankenship – William Byrd / Radford U.

BUDDY CLEMENT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Luke Barrette – Hidden Valley / Virginia Western CC

ARCHIE GOODE SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Alex Glick – Cave Spring / UVa

THE PROFFITT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Michael Kupec – Hidden Valley / JMU

STOP-IN SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Joseph Johnson – William Byrd / Radford U.

BOBBY PENN / $1,000

Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.

DR. PHIL KISTLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Franklyn Spiers – Cave Spring / VMI

HANSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Hannah Moran – Salem / UVa

EVOLUTION HR SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Walker Wright – Cave Spring / UVa

HALEY TOYOTA SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU

NUNNENKAMP FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech

DR. RICHARD AND JANE NEWTON / $1,000

Chris Blankenship – William Byrd / Radford U.

HEARP FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Luke Taylor – William Byrd / Bluefield

RVWGA DOT C. BOLLING SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.

RVWGA SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech

W.P. “PENNY” ENGLISH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000

Regan Tuck – William Byrd / Virginia Tech

CRAFT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Autumn Poole – Salem / Virginia Tech

BOB McLELLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Franklyn Spiers – Cave Spring / VMI

BRENNER FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $50

Natalie Mullins – William Byrd / Washington and Lee

FIRST CITIZENS BANK / $500

Ben Collier – Patrick Henry / University of Utah

STEVEN G. FOLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.

DAN KEFFER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Matthew Johnson – Northside / Liberty U.

HAM PETTIGREW MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Kayla Mutter – Cave Spring / Virginia Tech

GEORGE MAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

McKenzie Moran – Salem / Undecided

ARMAN FLETCHER MEMORIAL/ $500

Alex Glick – Cave Spring / UVa

