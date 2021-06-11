Botetourt teen shares the lead on first day of Hall of Fame tournament

“I like hitting driver, but you can’t hit driver here,” Harper said. “This is a shot playing course.”

There is a four-way tie for second behind the leaders at 1 under between Ben Dull of Hidden Valley Country Club, Brandon LaCroix and Dicky Linkous of Hunting Hills, and Paul Powell of Hanging Rock Golf Club. LaCroix and Powell posted their scores as part of the second foursome out on the course early Friday morning.

Despite a wet forecast, the golfers in the morning groups were able to complete their rounds without delay, but the afternoon pairings were not as fortunate as play was stopped for just under an hour around 3 p.m. due to rain and thunderstorms in the area.

Among the golfers still on the course at the time of the delay were Ferguson and Craft.

“I only had four holes left, but I think the course played better after the rain,” Craft said.

A field of 67 golfers teed off Friday at Hunting Hills and the overall reviews were positive. Several golfers commented on the improvements they saw on the course.