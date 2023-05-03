Mac Jansen skated over to the Roanoke bench and allowed himself a moment of reflection.

The Rail Yard Dawgs captain closed his eyes. He listened. What he heard amounted to pure bliss.

A rotation of championship-themed songs from Queen, Carrie Underwood and others blared throughout the Berglund Center. Most of the 5,394 fans who flocked to Tuesday night’s game were still in the arena and screaming at the top of their lungs. His teammates were still taking turns skating around the ice with the massive trophy in hand.

A feeling of euphoria coursed through Jansen’s veins. Of redemption. Of completing the mission that was left unfinished one season ago.

Jansen and his teammates were President’s Cup champions.

Jansen’s goal less than three minutes into overtime lifted the Rail Yard Dawgs to a thrilling 2-1 win over Birmingham in Game 4 of the President’s Cup Finals. The goal secured Roanoke its first President’s Cup title.

“I’m speechless,” Jansen said, his face redden after shedding tears of joy while he reflected on the team’s journey. “… It’s incredible.”

Jansen’s emotions were tied into the feeling of one year ago. Roanoke hosted Game 4 of the title series but fell in overtime to Peoria and watched the Rivermen celebrate the title.

“I was just telling a couple of other guys it’s full circle,” right wing Nick DeVito said. “Last year we lost Game 4 in overtime and this year we decided we wanted to win a Game 4 in overtime. Obviously we went the hard route, but we got it done.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs created the mantra of “unfinished business” that became their rallying call throughout the season.

Business was finished Tuesday night.

“It’s beautiful,” right wing Josh Nenadal said. “Losing in overtime last year, watching that trophy get raised on our ice by another team, this is the sweetest feeling. It’s going to go down as one of the best nights of my life right now.”

Jansen hadn’t scored in the postseason leading up to Tuesday’s game. The right wing, one of the Rail Yard Dawgs’ most consistent players throughout the regular season, didn’t need to score during the playoff run with a strong supporting cast around him.

That first goal felt so sweet.

“Going through a goal drought at the wrong time but throw pucks on net and the right things happen,” he said.

Jansen lifted his stick high into the air in celebration after his game-winner. His teammates threw their sticks and gloves onto the ice as they quickly skated toward him.

It led to a wild celebration on the ice as Birmingham watched dejectedly from their net.

“I was already off the bench by the time it left his stick. I was there,” Nenadal said. “It was never in doubt. He was the right guy to win us that trophy and I’m so happy for him.”

The fans’ celebration in the stands came about 18 minutes after the fans began the countdown toward the title.

Roanoke, nursing a 1-0 lead, denied Birmingham’s chances over a 65-second stretch late in the third period. The Bulls elected to empty the net with 75 seconds remaining and chose to go on the attack.

The fans’ cheering reached a crescendo in that span. They repeatedly chanted “We want the Cup!” Whenever Roanoke cleared the puck to the other end of the rink, the noise in the arena got louder.

Then, with 10.1 seconds left in regulation, those cheers were silenced.

Carson Rose, whose second goal in Monday’s game forced overtime, was at it again Tuesday. The puck caromed off his stick and by goalkeeper Austyn Roudebush with 10.1 seconds remaining to even the score at 1-all.

“You’ve got to block the outside noise. It was a deflating goal,” Roudebush said. “We had the momentum, the countdown was going on, but we were dominating the game going back to the locker room and we knew we still had it. We just had to continue playing our game.”

The fans had to wait through the 15-minute intermission and the three minutes of overtime to revel in the title.

“It’s a special moment,” Roudebush said. “You’ve got 6,000 people here for us. It’s amazing.”

Roudebush, the Finals MVP, recorded 18 saves in the championship clincher.

“He’s the backbone of our team all year, he’s the MVP all year, you can’t say enough words about that guy. He’s the best goalie in the league,” Jansen said. “So well deserved for him, I’m so proud of him and if it wasn’t for him we would not be here.”

Roudebush was on his way to a second shutout in postseason play by stopping the first 18 shots he faced.

That effort was almost enough to make a 1-0 lead hold over the final 25-plus minutes.

Nenadal scored in an unconventional manner at the 14:11 mark of the second period that put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead. He received a pass from Gehrett Sargis on the left wing near the goal line and sent the puck toward the net. The puck slipped underneath Birmingham goalkeeper Hayden Stewart and trickled into the net for the one-goal advantage.

“I think that’s the beauty of playoff hockey — put the puck on net and good things happen,” Nenadal said. “That’s exactly what happened there.”

The championship was a long time coming for hockey fans in Roanoke. They hadn’t celebrated a title since 1987 when the Virginia Lancers, led by coach John Tortorella, won the Bob Payne Trophy in the Atlantic Coast Hockey League’s final year of existence.

Those games were played in the 3,400-seat Vinton Sports Complex.

The Rail Yard Dawgs call the Berglund Center home, an arena that seats 7,977 fans for hockey games, and the building came to life throughout the season. Roanoke ranked third in the league in attendance during the regular season by averaging 4,449 fans for its 28 regular-season home games.

Roanoke was the only team to average more than 4,000 fans during the postseason. An average of 4,436 fans flocked to the Berglund Center for the four home playoff games, and 5,394 witnessed the championship coronation.

“We have the best fans in the league, in the world. You can hear it by the volume,” Jansen said, his words frequently getting drowned out by the fans’ screams and the blaring music. “It’s just so amazing to do it here after what we went through last year in this building and give them what they deserved.”

