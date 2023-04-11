Salem left fielder Allen Castro hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Red Sox cruised to a 7-2 road triumph over Carolina on Tuesday evening at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Castro’s first homer of the season came in the third inning and gave the Red Sox (2-2) a 5-1 lead. Ahbram Liendo and Roman Anthony drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, Miguel Bleis’ single loaded the bases, and Castro turned on a 1-2 offering from Fernando Olguin (0-1) to clear the bases for the go-ahead runs.

Gabriel Jackson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out one over three innings of relief to pick up the victory.