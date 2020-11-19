Cave Spring mourns loss of longtime boys basketball assistant coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He told everybody he was doing well,” Hicks said. “I think he was protecting the guys at the point. You know, ‘Hey,’ I’m good.’ He was very, very upbeat. He was smiling the whole time the guys were talking.”

Gruse said Myers made him laugh even not-so-funny moments.

A former head coach at Dan River High School and an ex-assistant at Averett University, Gruse took the Cave Spring job in 2014 and charged into the season opener at Roanoke County rival William Byrd.

Several hours later, Gruse and Myers boarded the bus after a disappointing loss.

“We didn’t play particularly well so I probably wasn’t in the best of moods,” Gruse said. “I go to sit down on my seat and I sit on a bag. I grab it because I’m mad like, ‘’What?’

“Coach Myers says, ‘It’s your goodie bag for the ride home.”

Gruse was not quite ready to accept any treats after losing a basketball game.

“I said, ‘Coach, you know why we lost? Because there’s Scooby Snacks in our bag,’ “ Gruse said.