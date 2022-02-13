Champion Virginia Tech baseball club team ready for new season

Virginia Tech’s Club Baseball Team is poised for another big season following the first national championship in school history.

The squad, which is one of 29 club sports at the university, raised the trophy in the 2021 National Club Baseball Association World Series in Pittsburg, Kansas, last June.

Junior pitcher Braden Huebsch pitched a perfect game against Iowa State in the final matchup, securing the 6-0 victory to bring home the title. The perfect game earned him Co-MVP honors and bragging rights over fellow MVP pitcher Skylar Petry.

“After the dogpile, Skylar [Petry] came and found me immediately and I might’ve rubbed in just a little bit that I threw a perfect game right after his no-hitter,” Huebsch laughed.

A combination of competitiveness and comradery fueled the Hokies’ championship run, earning the school its first national title. Missing out on a chance to compete for the title the year before added some extra motivation.

“Before the season started, we always talked about how if COVID-19 hadn’t cut our season short last year we would’ve [won the national championship],” Petry said. “We were confident in the group of guys we had. Everyone on that team is an absolute stud. We just kept saying that and we were just hoping we had a season. To actually back it up and not just be all talk and just get back to what we said we were going to do was pretty insane.”

The Hokies faced one more obstacle in their championship season last year: raising money for the trip to Kansas. The club needed to raise $8,000 to make the 900-mile journey, and received enough money through donations to do it. In addition to funding the trip, Virginia Tech’s fan base managed to show its support during the tournament, cheering on the Hokies in person and online.

“Once we got there, having all the people cheering for us in the stands, and if you go back and look at the Facebook videos of it, there were a ton of our fans watching and commenting on all of our games,” Huebsch said. “I’ve gone back and looked at some of those and it’s really cool to see.”

The celebration didn’t stop there for the Hokies. The team held a banner unveiling ceremony before its game against Coastal Carolina in November. Fans and family of players were invited to the ceremony to commemorate the team’s national championship.

“It was nice to be recognized,” said senior catcher Kyle Eagle. “The VT club office did a great job with the banner and the marketing department as well. It was just great to see old players and old parents. We had kids’ parents who graduated last year who came back into town for the [unveiling] and it was just great to celebrate that one more time with everybody who maybe couldn’t make it out to Kansas or who was involved in last year’s [team].”

The club welcomes nine new faces for the 2022 season, including six upperclassmen. With eight of the nine players Tech started in the championship game against Iowa State returning, the new additions should provide extra depth as the team looks to defend its title. Center fielder Joseph Rutherford, who graduated last spring, is the only starter who will not return.

Virginia Tech begins its quest to win back-to-back titles against Virginia in Charlottesville on Feb. 19. The Hokies’ spring schedule includes home meetings with Longwood, James Madison and William and Mary, as well as a trip to College Park to take on Maryland. Tech will also travel to Panama City Beach on March 6 for the Swing into Spring tournament.

Fans can make donations to the club at vtclubbaseball.weebly.com.

- Written and submitted by Jack Brizendine