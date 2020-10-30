Christiansburg's Hagan eyes another Funny Car title

When the NHRA season shut down because of COVID-19 in March, Christiansburg’s Matt Hagan couldn’t wait to get back. He believed his Funny Car team had found something special and just needed to return to the track to prove it.

He was right.

Hagan enters this weekend’s Dodge NHRA Finals in Las Vegas atop the Funny Car standings — 42 points clear of Tommy Johnson Jr. and 43 ahead of Jack Beckman.

“It’s kind of wild that we’re here — starting the season and then stopping, and then not even knowing if we’d even have a season, or what it would even entail,” Hagan said. “It’s been a weird year, and we’re happy to be racing, and even happier to be in this year’s championship hunt.”

Hagan is seeking his third Funny Car title to go with the championships he won in 2011 and 2014. A victory in the race also would give his team, Don Schumacher Racing, a 14th consecutive win dating back to last season.

Hagan won both Indianapolis races this year and also has two runner-up finishes.