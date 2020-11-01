Christiansburg's Matt Hagan wins third NHRA Funny Car series title

LAS VEGAS — Christiansburg driver and Auburn High School graduate Matt Hagan won the NHRA Funny Car series title Sunday for the third time in his career.
Hagan clinched the series title for the 11-event drag racing season during Sunday's semifinal rounds of the season-ending Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
He went on to beat his Don Schumacher Racing teammate Ron Capps in Sunday's final for his third event win of the season.
"It's a great day," Hagan said on the Fox Sports 1 telecast after beating Capps. "I've got a great car and a great team.
"I can't wait for next year. I really, really hate that this is our last race."
Hagan, 37, also won the NHRA Funny Car series title in 2011 and 2014. He also twice finished second and twice finished third in the points standings during the 2010s decade.
Hagan entered the weekend atop the Funny Car standings — 42 points clear of Tommy Johnson Jr. and 43 ahead of Jack Beckman. All three Don Schumacher Racing teammates began the weekend with a shot at the series title.
But Beckman was upset in the first of Sunday's four rounds by Paul Lee. Capps beat Johnson in the first semifinal, clinching the series title for Hagan.
"This championship was for my brother that I lost three years ago," an emotional Hagan said after clinching the title, according to NHRA.com. "[Crew chief] Dickie Venables and the guys, … I can't say how proud I am of each and every one of my guys. They bust their … [butts] each and every day and I try to drive the wheels off of this thing. I can't say enough about everyone who's been a part of this and our NHRA fans."
After clinching the series title, Hagan then capped his day by winning his semifinal against Alexis DeJoria and beating Capps in the final. The Dodge NHRA Finals crown was the 36th event title of Hagan's career.
Hagan finished the season with 842 points. Johnson was second with 800 points, while Beckman was third with 799.
Hagan went winless in the first two events of the season in February, before NHRA racing was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Hagan won the first two events after the series resumed. Both events were held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis — the NHRA Nationals in July and the rain-delayed NHRA Summernationals, which began in July but did not end until September.
He reached the semifinals at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis in September and made the semis again at the Gatornationals in Florida. He lost in the final at the Midwest Nationals in Illinois last month but grabbed the season points lead. He took second in Dallas and made the semifinals in Houston.
Three other NHRA series champs were also crowned Sunday.
Steve Torrence clinched his third straight Top Fuel championship, while Erica Enders won her fourth Pro Stock championship. Matt Smith won his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle championship.
In addition to Hagan, the other event winners at the Dodge NHRA Finals were Antron Brown in Top Fuel; Enders in Pro Stock; and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
