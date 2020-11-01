 Skip to main content
Christiansburg's Matt Hagan wins third NHRA Funny Car series title
Christiansburg's Matt Hagan wins third NHRA Funny Car series title

NHRA drag racer Matt Hagan of Christiansburg won his third Funny Car series title Sunday.

LAS VEGAS — Christiansburg driver and Auburn High School graduate Matt Hagan won the NHRA Funny Car series title Sunday for the third time in his career.

Hagan clinched the series title for the 11-event drag racing season during Sunday's semifinal rounds of the season-ending Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He went on to beat his Don Schumacher Racing teammate Ron Capps in Sunday's final for his third event win of the season.

"It's a great day," Hagan said on the Fox Sports 1 telecast after beating Capps. "I've got a great car and a great team.

"I can't wait for next year. I really, really hate that this is our last race."

Hagan, 37, also won the NHRA Funny Car series title in 2011 and 2014. He also twice finished second and twice finished third in the points standings during the 2010s decade.

Hagan entered the weekend atop the Funny Car standings — 42 points clear of Tommy Johnson Jr. and 43 ahead of Jack Beckman. All three Don Schumacher Racing teammates began the weekend with a shot at the series title.

But Beckman was upset in the first of Sunday's four rounds by Paul Lee. Capps beat Johnson in the first semifinal, clinching the series title for Hagan.

"This championship was for my brother that I lost three years ago," an emotional Hagan said after clinching the title, according to NHRA.com. "[Crew chief] Dickie Venables and the guys, … I can't say how proud I am of each and every one of my guys. They bust their … [butts] each and every day and I try to drive the wheels off of this thing. I can't say enough about everyone who's been a part of this and our NHRA fans."

After clinching the series title, Hagan then capped his day by winning his semifinal against Alexis DeJoria and beating Capps in the final. The Dodge NHRA Finals crown was the 36th event title of Hagan's career.

Hagan finished the season with 842 points. Johnson was second with 800 points, while Beckman was third with 799.

Hagan went winless in the first two events of the season in February, before NHRA racing was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Hagan won the first two events after the series resumed. Both events were held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis — the NHRA Nationals in July and the rain-delayed NHRA Summernationals, which began in July but did not end until September.

He reached the semifinals at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis in September and made the semis again at the Gatornationals in Florida. He lost in the final at the Midwest Nationals in Illinois last month but grabbed the season points lead. He took second in Dallas and made the semifinals in Houston.

Three other NHRA series champs were also crowned Sunday.

Steve Torrence clinched his third straight Top Fuel championship, while Erica Enders won her fourth Pro Stock championship. Matt Smith won his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle championship.

In addition to Hagan, the other event winners at the Dodge NHRA Finals were Antron Brown in Top Fuel; Enders in Pro Stock; and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Champs from Timesland

Graduates of Timesland high schools who won pro or college national (or international) championships:

Danny Aiken (Cave Spring/New England Patriots): Super Bowl (Feb. 2015)

Brandon Anderson (Pulaski County/Arizona Rattlers): AFL Arena Bowl (2012)

Jordan Anderson (Hidden Valley/Auburn): 2007 and 2009 NCAA men’s swimming (team)

Ronde Barber (Cave Spring/Tampa Bay Bucs): Super Bowl (Jan. 2003)

Dwaine Board (Franklin County/San Francisco 49ers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1982, Jan. 1985 and Jan. 1989 as player and Jan. 1995 as assistant)

Gary Clark (Pulaski County/Wash. Redskins): Super Bowl (Jan. 1988 and Jan. 1992)

DeVone Claybrooks (Bassett/Tampa Bay Bucs/Calgary Stampeders): Super Bowl as player (Jan. 2003); CFL Grey Cup as assistant (2014 and 2018)

Brad Clontz (Patrick County/Atlanta Braves): 1995 World Series

Frank Cobbs (Pulaski County/JMU): 2004 NCAA FCS football

William Copeland (Rockbridge County/California): 2008 USA Swimming short course national championships (100 freestyle) and 2009 World University Games (relay)

Brian Crist (Blacksburg/UMass): 1998 NCAA FCS football as an assistant

Steve Davis (Lexington High/Pittsburgh Steelers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1975)

Chip Dixon (George Wythe/Harvard): 1991 Intercollegiate Rowing Association lightweight crew title and 1991 U.S. Rowing Association lightweight title

Matt Doughty (North Cross/UVa): 2015 NCAA baseball

Bill English (Carver/Winston-Salem State): 1967 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Jailyn Ford (Bath County): 2018 and 2019 National Pro Fastpitch

Lauren Frizzell (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II women’s swimming (team)

Alice Gaines (Blacksburg/Brevard): 1988 National Junior College Athletic Association titles in 3,000 meters (outdoor track) and cross country (individual champ).

Gary Gilmore (Franklin County/Coastal Carolina): 2016 NCAA baseball as head coach

Evan Gregg (Blacksburg/Michigan): 2013 NCAA men’s swimming (team)

Darryl Gresham (William Fleming/Florida): college football (Jan. 2007 BCS title game)

Darian Grubb (Floyd County): 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup series title (as crew chief)

Matt Hagan (Auburn High): 2011, 2014 and 2020 NHRA Funny Car series titles

Luke Hancock (Hidden Valley/Louisville): 2013 NCAA basketball

Carla Hall (Franklin County/Virginia Wesleyan): 2018 NCAA Div. III softball

Will Hare (Hidden Valley/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer

Courtney Hartman (Lord Botetourt/Bridgewater): 2010 NCAA Div. III heptathlon

K.J. Hippensteel (North Cross/Stanford): 1999 NCAA tennis doubles

Casey Hodges (Franklin County/Mount Olive): 2008 NCAA Div. II baseball

Bob Humphreys (Montvale/St. Louis Cardinals): 1964 World Series

Everett Hurst (George Wythe/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Hal Johnston (Andrew Lewis/Roanoke College: 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

George Lynch (Patrick Henry/North Carolina): 1993 NCAA basketball

Charlie Manuel (Parry McCluer/Phillies): 2008 World Series as manager

J.C. Martin (Drewry Mason/New York Mets): 1969 World Series

Kevin O’Connell (Rockbridge County/Greensboro College): 2000 NCAA Div. III golf team and individual titles

Zachary Phelps (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II men’s swimming (team) and 2016 NCAA Div. II 200-yard backstroke title

Will Pilat (Hidden Valley/Wesleyan): 2018 NCAA Div. III men's lacrosse as assistant

Carnis Poindexter (Lucy Addison/Arkansas AM&N): 1959 ATA national singles tennis championship

Anthony Poindexter (Jefferson Forest/Baltimore Ravens): Super Bowl (Jan. 2001)

Michael Porter (Pulaski Co./San Jacinto): 1986 National Junior College Athletic Association men's basketball

George Preas (Jefferson/Baltimore Colts): 1958 and 1959 NFL titles

Lewis Preston (Franklin Co./Florida): 2007 NCAA basketball as assistant

Jamie Price (Patrick Henry/South Carolina): 1999 NCAA relay title in track

Steve Ragsdale (Narrows/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Kyle Rigney (Franklin County/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football

Steve Robinson (William Fleming/North Carolina): 2005, 2009 and 2017 NCAA basketball as assistant

Manny Scere (Patrick Henry/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer

Susan Slaughter (Floyd County/Arizona): 1990 NCAA women’s golf individual title

Sam Snead (Valley): British Open (1946), Masters (1949, 1952 and 1954), PGA Championship (1942, 1949 and 1951)

Joanna Stevens (Blacksburg/Georgetown): 2011 NCAA women’s cross country (team)

Bryan Stinespring (Clifton Forge High/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football as an assistant

Charles Thornhill (Lucy Addison/Michigan St.): share of college football national championship (UPI in 1965, National Football Foundation in 1966)

Sonny Wade (Martinsville/Montreal Alouettes) : CFL Grey Cup (1970, 1974 and 1977)

Lou Whitaker (Martinsville/Detroit Tigers): 1984 World Series

Davonta Womack (Salem/Bridgewater): 2019 NCAA Division III track (100 meters)

Tags

