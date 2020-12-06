Clemson offense copes with limited possession time

Fifty-two plays.
Because of Virginia Tech's ball-control approach, the Clemson offense had the ball for a season-low 52 plays Saturday night.
But thanks in part to their opportunistic defense, the Tigers still came away with a 45-10 win at Lane Stadium.
"We only had 52 plays," Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said on a postgame video conference. "I looked at the [stats] sheet — I knew it, but I couldn't believe it when I looked at it.
"They were going to shorten the game, try to keep the [Clemson] offense on the sideline. In the second half, it got away from them because defensively, we were able to get the ball back."
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) had the ball for a season-low 22 minutes.
"The biggest challenge for us in the game was not so much the elements but what their plan was. They had a plan to milk the clock," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "We weren't going to get as many opportunities as we normally do."
Clemson led just 17-10 at halftime. Clemson had the ball for only four series in the first half.
"It's kind of hard to get into a rhythm," Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "They had a good plan, … ran the clock.
"It's hard to figure someone out when you only have four possessions in the first half. You don't have a lot of stuff to work with."
The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the second half. The Hokies turned the ball over three times in that half.
"Once the defense got us some short fields to help us get into the end zone, then it kind of opened things up," Elliott said. "We were able to … really, really rely on the run."
Clemson ran for 238 yards — its second-highest total of the year.
"They played a little bit tighter coverage, … trying to discourage you from running the ball," Elliott said. "But once we were able to establish the line of scrimmage and we saw that we were running the ball effectively, we wanted to lead with the run."
Two plays after Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister fumbled the ball away at the VT 12, Lawrence scored on a 7-yard run to extend the lead to 24-10 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
Clemson's Derion Kendrick scooped up a Hendon Hooker fumble and scored on a 66-yard return to extend the lead to 31-10 with 1:28 left in the third.
"The turnovers were the story of the game," Swinney said.
The Tigers added two touchdowns in the fourth on Lawrence's 65-yard TD pass to Cornell Powell and a 50-yard TD run from Darien Rencher.
Lawrence became the winningest starting QB in Clemson history, earning his 33rd career win as the starter. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 195 yards and one TD with one interception.
Lawrence also ran for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
"So even if they load the box, they still don't have enough hats," Elliott said. "When we have the ability to run at quarterback, it just opens a lot of things up."
Clemson clinched a berth in the ACC title game for the sixth straight year by winning Saturday's game, which was played in front of just 250 fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was cold. And windy. And nobody here. To see our guys show up and go out there and fight like we did, it was awesome," Swinney said.
