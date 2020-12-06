Clemson offense copes with limited possession time

"It's hard to figure someone out when you only have four possessions in the first half. You don't have a lot of stuff to work with."

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the second half. The Hokies turned the ball over three times in that half.

"Once the defense got us some short fields to help us get into the end zone, then it kind of opened things up," Elliott said. "We were able to … really, really rely on the run."

Clemson ran for 238 yards — its second-highest total of the year.

"They played a little bit tighter coverage, … trying to discourage you from running the ball," Elliott said. "But once we were able to establish the line of scrimmage and we saw that we were running the ball effectively, we wanted to lead with the run."

Two plays after Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister fumbled the ball away at the VT 12, Lawrence scored on a 7-yard run to extend the lead to 24-10 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Clemson's Derion Kendrick scooped up a Hendon Hooker fumble and scored on a 66-yard return to extend the lead to 31-10 with 1:28 left in the third.

"The turnovers were the story of the game," Swinney said.