Cutter Coffey lofted a walk-off single into right field that scored Miguel Bleis and gave Salem a 5-4 win over Lynchburg in 10 innings Friday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

Bleis opened the inning on second and stole third. Coffey, who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, connected on a 2-1 offering from Jordan Brown (0-1) that landed in shallow right field to easily score Bleis.

Marques Johnson (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th to pick up the win.

The Red Sox (7-6) won despite committing four errors.

Two errors came on catcher’s interferences that allowed Lynchburg runners to reach.

The Hillcats’ first run came following a pair of errors (catcher’s interference and throwing). An eighth-inning throwing error by Salem left fielder Karson Simas allowed Lexer Saduy to score the tying run.

Salem scored three runs in the first and another in the second to take a 4-0 lead.