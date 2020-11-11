College Football Report for Week 10

Noon Saturday, ESPN3

The No. 22 Flames should have little trouble with Southern Conference member Western Carolina.

This will be the first game of the fall for the Catamounts, who will also play Eastern Kentucky this month and UNC next month.

"Not quite sure what to prepare for," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.

Liberty, which is 7-0 for the first time in its history, is coming off a win at Virginia Tech.

"It was a magical weekend," Freeze said. "I've got several pictures I'm going to blow up from Saturday, and I want to tell my grandkids about it."

The score was tied at 35 when Liberty's Alex Barbir attempted a 59-yard field goal. The attempt was blocked by Tech, with the Hokies recovering the ball and scoring on an apparent 41-yard touchdown return. But Tech coach Justin Fuente had called timeout before the kick.

So the Flames still had the ball on fourth-and-6 with eight seconds left.

"I just had this instinct [during the timeout] that, 'Man, I think I can steal the first down here and still have time to kick it a little closer,’" Freeze said.