College Football Report for Week 10

After knocking off Clemson last week, the second-ranked Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0) are on track to make the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second time in three years.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said this year's team is stronger and faster than not only the 2018 Fighting Irish but also the 2012 Notre Dame team that lost in the BCS title game.
"Defensively, we had individual players in ’12 that were certainly as good as any player on this team, but overall, on all three levels, it's a more physical, faster football team across the board," Kelly said. "From an offensive standpoint, the physicality on the offensive line [is better], coupled with size on the outside that can win one-on-one matchups.
"This team, obviously, has a lot more experience, depth, athleticism and speed."
QB Phil Jurkovec transferred to BC (5-3, 4-3) from Notre Dame.
"We need to do the best we can [this week] to keep him focused on just doing his job," BC coach Jeff Hafley said.
Jurkovec has thrown for a league-high 2,083 yards.
"He's not just making plays out of the pocket," Hafley said. "He's going through progressions. Now he's sitting in the pocket. He's going from this first to second to third read. You saw him check the ball down last week. There's just a confidence building."
After having beaten North Carolina State and Duke this year, UNC (5-2, 5-2) looks for a sweep of its in-state ACC rivals by adding a win over Wake (4-2, 3-2).
"You want to beat the people that are closest to your school," Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said.
Wake ranks fifth in the ACC in fewest penalty yards per game (52.7 ypg), while UNC ranks next-to-last (77.6 ypg).
The Demon Deacons rank sixth in the league in rushing offense (175.3 ypg).
"What they do well is what we haven't done as well," Brown said. "We haven't done well controlling penalties and we haven't stopped the run really well."
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, who had missed two straight games with an ankle injury, led the Panthers to a 41-17 win over Florida State last week.
"When Kenny Pickett is in the game, it's a different ballgame — whether he can scramble or not," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He wasn't full go. And I think he came out of that game feeling really good, which is a positive, so he'll be a week healthier this week as we go. And then maybe there's some opportunities to run him a little bit more if we have to."
Pickett completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards in last week's win.
"He's got a tremendous arm, a tremendous feel for where to go with the football," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said.
Pitt (4-4, 3-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over FSU.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) is on a three-game skid, although two of those losses were to Clemson and Notre Dame.
The Seminoles (2-5, 1-5) are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Louisville and Pitt.
"My ultimate goal is that we improve from where they are," FSU first-year coach Mike Norvell said of his players. "We have to meet these kids where they are. I would love for all of us to be further along. … We're not where we're going to be."
N.C. State (4-3, 4-3) is coming off back-to-back losses to UNC and Miami.
Bailey Hockman threw for 248 yards in the 44-41 loss to Miami.
"I'm excited about what Bailey did and the confidence that'll come from that," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said.
The No. 22 Flames should have little trouble with Southern Conference member Western Carolina.
This will be the first game of the fall for the Catamounts, who will also play Eastern Kentucky this month and UNC next month.
"Not quite sure what to prepare for," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.
Liberty, which is 7-0 for the first time in its history, is coming off a win at Virginia Tech.
"It was a magical weekend," Freeze said. "I've got several pictures I'm going to blow up from Saturday, and I want to tell my grandkids about it."
The score was tied at 35 when Liberty's Alex Barbir attempted a 59-yard field goal. The attempt was blocked by Tech, with the Hokies recovering the ball and scoring on an apparent 41-yard touchdown return. But Tech coach Justin Fuente had called timeout before the kick.
So the Flames still had the ball on fourth-and-6 with eight seconds left.
"I just had this instinct [during the timeout] that, 'Man, I think I can steal the first down here and still have time to kick it a little closer,’" Freeze said.
Liberty QB Malik Willis teamed with CJ Yarbrough, who was near the left sideline, on an 8-yard pass for a first down. Yarbrough stepped out of bounds at the VT 33 with five seconds left to set the stage for Barbir's winning, 51-yard field goal.
The [Tech] corner was off very, very far," Willis said.
"They gave us the first down throw there to step out of bounds, which got [Barbir] inside the 35," Freeze said. "I was getting nervous because the official was standing over the ball and I knew we had it, and I was like, 'Oh, please, hurry up, let us snap it.’
"That's a tough call for all of us there. They're thinking Hail Mary."
