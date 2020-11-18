College Football Report for Week 11

LIBERTY AT N.C. STATE

7:30 p.m. Saturday, MASN

The 21st-ranked Flames (8-0) have already knocked off Syracuse and Virginia Tech this year. On Saturday, they will try to pick up another win over an ACC foe.

But Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said State (5-3) is "our toughest opponent of the year to date."

"It's hard for me to see how they've lost three games when I put their tape on," Freeze said. "They're extremely talented and deep. It's the best defensive front we've seen."

Freeze, a former Mississippi coach, is in his second year at Liberty. The school announced last week it had extended Freeze's contract through the 2026 season.

Despite the extension, it would not be a surprise if Freeze left Liberty after this season for another school. But Freeze downplayed that possibility Monday.

"It would take something very, very, very special for me to even consider it, and I don't know that even that would do it," Freeze said.

Liberty QB Malik Willis has thrown for 1,645 yards and has rushed for 700 yards.