College Football Report for Week 12

DUKE AT GEORGIA TECH

7 p.m. Saturday, MASN

Duke (2-6, 1-6) has not played since Nov. 7, while Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has not played since Halloween.

"It's such an unusual circumstance," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "It might be a little bit more like a bowl game, which can have a little different start, so you hope you take care of the football and play well early — usually is really important in any bowl game. But it'll have somewhat of that feeling to me, more than anything else."

UMASS AT LIBERTY

Noon Friday, ESPN3

The Flames (8-1) will take on fellow FBS independent UMass (0-3) in their home finale.

Liberty, which had won 10 straight games, is coming off a 15-14 loss at N.C. State.

"It's been very difficult for me," coach Hugh Freeze said. "I got a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach because I just feel like I didn't do well enough for our kids to get across the line.