College Football Report for Week 12

NOTRE DAME AT NORTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Friday, WSET
The No. 2 Fighting Irish (8-0, 7-0) will try to contain QB Sam Howell and the 25th-ranked Tar Heels (6-2, 6-2).
"A marquee matchup on the day after Thanksgiving," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "They're an extremely talented team, but we've played similar teams — Clemson, obviously, comes to mind as a equally talented football team."
Howell leads the ACC in passing (328.9 ypg). Teammate Javonte Williams leads the ACC in rushing (108.5 ypg).
North Carolina ranks second in the ACC in scoring offense (43.1 ppg), while the Fighting Irish rank fourth (37.6 ppg) in that category.
Notre Dame leads the ACC in scoring defense (16.6 ppg).
"We have to minimize big plays," Kelly said. "The most important thing in this game is, 'Who can keep the points down?’"
Notre Dame will be without two members of its starting offensive line. Center Jarrett Patterson will miss the rest of the season because of foot surgery, while guard Tommy Kraemer will miss Friday's game after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
UNC coach Mack Brown wishes this game were not being played during a pandemic.
"We would've had huge crowds this year," Brown said. "Friday would've been maybe the best crowd in our school history, so that's a shame."
North Carolina, which was idle last week, is coming off a 59-53 win over Wake Forest.
"It was … really important for our guys to come back and win a close game at the end. We haven't really done that since we've been here," Brown said. "We missed a close comeback at Florida State that I thought we should've won. We didn't finish at Virginia."
PITTSBURGH AT CLEMSON
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Pitt (5-4, 4-4), which is coming off a Senior Day win over visiting Virginia Tech, will try to knock off the fourth-ranked Tigers (7-1, 6-1).
"Some people say, 'Can you get jacked up two weeks in a row?’" Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "That's the emotion and energy you talk about. … Sometimes it's hard to replicate that. … You hope it's high every week, but we're talking about 18- and 22-year-olds."
Pitt ranks third in the ACC in scoring defense (22.0 ppg) and ninth in scoring offense (29.8 ppg).
"A fun team to watch on tape, to be honest with you, because they really play the game the way I think it should be played — physical, tough, great effort, aggressiveness," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "Probably the fastest team we've played from a tempo standpoint."
N.C. STATE AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
State (6-3, 5-3) is coming off a 15-14 win over Liberty.
"We beat ourselves in that game offensively a lot," coach Dave Doeren said. "We had nine penalties, which is inexcusable, and it killed our ability to sustain drives."
Syracuse (1-8, 1-7) is on a six-game slide.
LOUISVILLE AT BOSTON COLLEGE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
The Cardinals (3-6, 2-6) beat BC 41-39 last year, but the Eagles are now steered by former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
"Very aggressive defense," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "Compared to last year, they play a lot more man in the back end. They're trying to lock up guys, putting pressure on quarterbacks.
"Last year we had a pretty good day offensively against them. … It's a completely different defense this year. A lot of the same players, but the scheme and the way they're approaching it is a lot different. I think that's why they've had a huge improvement."
After playing for nine straight weeks, BC (5-4, 4-4) was idle last week.
"Credit the kids. It is incredible what they've been able to do, … to play nine straight as hard as they did," Hafley said.
DUKE AT GEORGIA TECH
7 p.m. Saturday, MASN
Duke (2-6, 1-6) has not played since Nov. 7, while Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has not played since Halloween.
"It's such an unusual circumstance," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "It might be a little bit more like a bowl game, which can have a little different start, so you hope you take care of the football and play well early — usually is really important in any bowl game. But it'll have somewhat of that feeling to me, more than anything else."
UMASS AT LIBERTY
Noon Friday, ESPN3
The Flames (8-1) will take on fellow FBS independent UMass (0-3) in their home finale.
Liberty, which had won 10 straight games, is coming off a 15-14 loss at N.C. State.
"It's been very difficult for me," coach Hugh Freeze said. "I got a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach because I just feel like I didn't do well enough for our kids to get across the line.
"We've got to put it behind us. … This is our first experience in a long time with losing a football game. I've got to be sure I handle it right, our coaches got to be sure they handle it right and certainly our players have got to handle it properly."
This is the season finale for UMass, which has scored a total of 12 points this year in its losses at Georgia Southern, Marshall and Florida Atlantic.
