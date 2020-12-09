College Football Report for Week 14

NORTH CAROLINA AT MIAMI
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (7-3, 6-3) will try to snap the five-game winning streak of the ninth-ranked Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1).
"Are we ready to beat a top 10 team or not?" UNC coach Mack Brown said. "I thought we might be against Notre Dame; we weren't.
"I love these games. These games are a lot more fun than the ones you're supposed to win. … These are great opportunities for our program, in the early stages of our program, to take a huge step in people's minds."
Miami QB D'Eriq King averages 311.2 yards of total offense.
"He's hard to tackle," Brown said. "You blitz him, you can't tackle him, and then he gets out of the pocket and he can run and throw — and puts so much pressure on your secondary and your linebackers. Do you come up? Do you stay back?"
The Tar Heels rank second in the ACC in scoring offense (41.1 ppg), but Miami ranks third in the ACC in scoring defense (22.0 ppg).
"We need to show that we can run the ball consistently against a great defense, like Miami has," Brown said.
The Hurricanes will have to deal with UNC QB Sam Howell, who has thrown for 3,129 yards.
"We've improved in our pass defense throughout the year," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "We've got better connection and communication in our secondary. … But I don't know that we've had a challenge like we have this week."
Diaz is worried about more than Howell.
"Their wideouts will be the best wide receivers we've played this year," he said. "The combination of their two running backs is the best 1-2 punch at running back that we'll have played all year."
Miami DB Al Blades tweeted Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season because of myocarditis.
WAKE FOREST AT LOUISVILLE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield did not endear himself to Cardinals fans nor to Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra by having what Satterfield termed a "conversation" with South Carolina last week about the job that ultimately went to Shane Beamer.
Satterfield told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal on Saturday that he had no intention of leaving but "owed an obligation just to listen" to South Carolina because that school is just a few hours from his parents.
He discussed the situation at his weekly press conference Monday.
"I do want to apologize to the fans," he said. "I'm sorry that I hurt you.
"If anything comes up, a job that opens up in the future, it will definitely be handled a lot different.
"The location was what was enticing, and that was about it. If something in the future popped up and if you want to look at it, you better be very, very serious."
How does he balance talking to another school with preaching commitment to his players?
"As players, it's a little bit different than coaches," Satterfield said. "As a player, you're there for 3-4 years and then you're done. … As players, you really don't have a family; it's just you. … Coaches have wives and kids. … With players, it's three or four years and they have to be all in. … You've got a career in coaching."
This is the season finale for the Cardinals (3-7, 2-7) who will be without star WR Tutu Atwell. He tweeted Tuesday that he won't play Saturday because he is entering the NFL Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility.
Wake (4-3, 3-3) has been idle since Nov. 14.
Demon Deacons RB Kenneth Walker, who has rushed for 579 yards, has opted out of the rest of Wake's season.
“Kenneth, with concerns with COVID, has decided he won’t play again this year," coach Dave Clawson said at his weekly press conference, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
PITTSBURGH AT GEORGIA TECH
7 p.m. Thursday, MASN
Pitt (5-5, 4-5) has been idle since losing to Clemson 52-17 two weeks ago. Clemson led 31-0 after the first quarter.
"Disappointing, disappointing game. Obviously a disappointing first quarter," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Early turnovers will kill you. … You do that against a Clemson, they'll eat you up."
The Yellow Jackets (3-6, 3-5) had 10 players unavailable for last week's loss at N.C. State. The team was down to three defensive ends and four safeties.
This will be Georgia Tech's third game in 13 days.
"We've modified our practices the last two weeks … because we've been so thin," coach Geoff Collins said.
DUKE AT FLORIDA STATE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Florida State (2-6, 1-6), which is 20-0 in this series, has been idle since Nov. 14.
"I feel very comfortable with where we're at, … being able to get a lot of guys back here [from COVID-19 protocols] for this week," coach Mike Norvell said.
Duke (2-8, 1-8) is coming off a 48-0 loss to Miami.
"Missed opportunities on offense," coach David Cutcliffe said of the loss. "We can tackle better on defense and we can't give up explosive plays. I mean, that's where the focus has been. It's been, unfortunately, that kind of year."
