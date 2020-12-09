College Football Report for Week 14

"If anything comes up, a job that opens up in the future, it will definitely be handled a lot different.

"The location was what was enticing, and that was about it. If something in the future popped up and if you want to look at it, you better be very, very serious."

How does he balance talking to another school with preaching commitment to his players?

"As players, it's a little bit different than coaches," Satterfield said. "As a player, you're there for 3-4 years and then you're done. … As players, you really don't have a family; it's just you. … Coaches have wives and kids. … With players, it's three or four years and they have to be all in. … You've got a career in coaching."

This is the season finale for the Cardinals (3-7, 2-7) who will be without star WR Tutu Atwell. He tweeted Tuesday that he won't play Saturday because he is entering the NFL Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility.

Wake (4-3, 3-3) has been idle since Nov. 14.

Demon Deacons RB Kenneth Walker, who has rushed for 579 yards, has opted out of the rest of Wake's season.