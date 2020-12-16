College Football Report for Week 15

"We need to be more efficient [running the ball]. And if we can be more efficient, then we'll be better on third down," Swinney said. "We were 4 of 15 and they were 10 of 19, so it's amazing that we even had a chance to win the game, to be honest with you, with the turnovers and how poor we were on third down and how inefficient we were. Our guys fought hard, but those are things that we're gonna have to clean up."

Tigers backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards in the first meeting.

"There's some things that we're gonna have to do much better in [defending] the passing game," Kelly said.

Notre Dame QB Ian Book threw for 310 yards and ran for 67 yards in last month's duel.

"Hopefully we contain the quarterback better. That's gonna be easier said than done," Swinney said. "Book had a field day against us. He extended plays and he made a lot of off scheduled plays. …They're one of the best scramble teams out there. You got to give them credit for that because that's coached. It's not like they're just out there playing street ball. They coach the scramble drill and they know what they're doing and on the same page. There's a lot of chemistry. Ian does an awesome job of managing the pocket and stepping up when he needs to and slipping out and extending plays and then running."