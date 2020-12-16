College Football Report for Week 15

NOTRE DAME VS. CLEMSON
4 p.m. Saturday, WSET
Second-ranked Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0) and third-ranked Clemson (9-1, 8-1) will meet in the ACC title game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson is the five-time defending champ.
The ACC gave both of these College Football Playoff hopefuls last week off after deciding to base their ACC title-game candidacy on nine league games instead of 10 and excusing them from playing makeup games last weekend. Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey found fault with the ACC's decision, so Clemson coach Dabo Swinney defended the ACC this week.
“If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play the game this week?" Swinney said. "If six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn’t nine get you there, shouldn’t 10 get you there? … So if the ACC was really trying to protect Clemson and Notre Dame, we wouldn't even play this game. And that's not what we're about. We want to crown a worthy champion. It's gonna be an awesome game."
The Fighting Irish could be chosen for the College Football Playoff on Sunday even if they lose on Saturday.
"We're wired to think that we're going to win the football game, and we expect to win the football game," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "So [Notre Dame players] don't go around thinking, ‘Hey, we're gonna lose the game and then we're probably still in the playoffs.’ We’re thinking about winning the ACC championship."
Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime last month, but Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence missed that game because of COVID-19. He will play in the rematch.
The Fighting Irish lead the ACC in scoring defense (17.1 ppg) and rank second in run defense (99.7 ypg). They have the best third-down defense in the league, with foes converting just 26.4% of the time.
"This [defense] is centered around stingy run defense and making teams become one-dimensional. Then it gives you the opportunity to dictate down and distance," Kelly said. "We're one of the best third-down defenses in the country because we get you into some predictable situations. It starts up front with the ability to be really good against the run."
Notre Dame held Clemson RB Travis Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries in the first meeting.
"You know when you put your game plan together, the first thing you’ve got to think of is how you’re going slow him down," Kelly said. "We’re gonna have to get him on the ground and make sure that he doesn't get out in the second level. You’ve got to get him before he gets started, and that means controlling the line of scrimmage and being strong tacklers."
Notre Dame averaged 5.2 yards per carry in the first meeting, while Clemson averaged just 1.0 yard per carry. Clemson also turned the ball over three times, while Notre Dame had just one turnover. Notre Dame was 10 of 19 on third down, while Clemson was just 4 of 15.
"We need to be more efficient [running the ball]. And if we can be more efficient, then we'll be better on third down," Swinney said. "We were 4 of 15 and they were 10 of 19, so it's amazing that we even had a chance to win the game, to be honest with you, with the turnovers and how poor we were on third down and how inefficient we were. Our guys fought hard, but those are things that we're gonna have to clean up."
Tigers backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards in the first meeting.
"There's some things that we're gonna have to do much better in [defending] the passing game," Kelly said.
Notre Dame QB Ian Book threw for 310 yards and ran for 67 yards in last month's duel.
"Hopefully we contain the quarterback better. That's gonna be easier said than done," Swinney said. "Book had a field day against us. He extended plays and he made a lot of off scheduled plays. …They're one of the best scramble teams out there. You got to give them credit for that because that's coached. It's not like they're just out there playing street ball. They coach the scramble drill and they know what they're doing and on the same page. There's a lot of chemistry. Ian does an awesome job of managing the pocket and stepping up when he needs to and slipping out and extending plays and then running."
Notre Dame had 518 yards of total offense in that game.
"You can't sit back and play a bunch of zone coverage on these guys," Swinney said. "They're gonna run the ball right at you. You're gonna have some one-on-one matchups and we've got to do a better job of winning some of those."
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will coach in this game, even though he was named the head coach at his alma mater, Vanderbilt, on Monday night.
FLORIDA STATE AT WAKE FOREST
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
Wake (4-4, 3-4) will wrap up the regular season against FSU (3-6, 2-6), but the Demon Deacons also want to play in a bowl game.
“I’ve been a part of four straight bowl games since I got here in 2016 and I know how important that is, to keep going to bowl games,” tight end Brandon Chapman said Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “We’ve gotten this far in a season like this, so why not finish strong as bowl champions?”
Florida State beat Duke 56-35 last week to snap a three-game slide. It was the Seminoles' first game since Nov. 14.
"It's been a challenging year, just in regards to the emotional and the physical wear and tear that we've faced and a lot of the sacrifice that these kids have had to kind of endure," FSU coach Mike Norvell said.
