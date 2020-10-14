College Football Report for Week 6

LIBERTY AT SYRACUSE

Noon Saturday, MASN

This is the first of three games Liberty (4-0) will play against ACC teams this year. The Flames are 0-8 all-time against ACC foes.

"Everything we do is about, in Year 2, trying to advance our program," Liberty second-year coach Hugh Freeze said. "What better opportunity do you have than to go play an ACC team on the road and hopefully be in the game and have a chance to compete to win it? That's our goal. Are we ready for those opportunities yet? I don't know.

"There are actually people that are expecting us to compete [at Syracuse]. So that's an expectation we embrace. … Are we worthy of it? I don't know.

"I think we're further along in Year 2 than I thought we would be."

Syracuse (1-3) stifled Liberty 24-0 last year. But Orange coach Dino Babers said the Flames are better this year.

"They're extremely explosive," Babers said. "They're a complete team and they're very athletic."

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVitto left last weekend's loss to Duke with a leg injury when he was sacked in the fourth quarter. It was the latest serious injury on the team.