College Football Report for Week 7

N.C. STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA
Noon Saturday, ESPN
This is only the third time in the 110-game history of this series that both teams in the duel are ranked. The last time came in 1993.
The Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1) cracked the Top 25 at No. 23.
"We've been overrated. I think they've been underrated," UNC coach Mack Brown said.
UNC is coming off a 31-28 loss to Florida State.
"We missed entirely too many tackles. We missed 19," Brown said. "We're still not getting enough turnovers. We're still not getting enough pressure on the quarterback."
State QB Devin Leary broke his leg in last weekend's win over Duke and could miss the rest of the regular season. So Bailey Hockman will start Saturday.
"The injury to Devin is tough for him and us," coach Dave Doeren said.
Giles High School and Radford University graduate Marty Smith will be the sideline reporter for this telecast.
NOTRE DAME AT PITTSBURGH
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0) was held to 12 points in its win over Louisville last weekend, so coach Brian Kelly hopes his red-zone offense improves. The Fighting Irish rank just 10th in the ACC in red-zone offense (76.2%).
"We've got to be better in that area," Kelly said. "There's a lot of pieces to that."
QB Kenny Pickett of Pitt (3-3, 2-3) missed last weekend's loss to Miami with an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Joey Yellen threw for 277 yards as his replacement.
"Heck of a first start for him," coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Didn't know what you were going to get out of him. Happy with the way he performed overall."
SYRACUSE AT CLEMSON
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) will no doubt have a hard time being competitive with No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 4-0).
"We understand how tall the task is," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
Syracuse is coming off back-to-back home losses to Duke and Liberty.
"When you're playing as many young people as we are, the physical development and the mental part of the development is lacking a little bit because they're getting into the game a little bit earlier than they should because of the amount of injuries that we've suffered," Babers said.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn't overlooking the Orange, though.
"It's so easy to look at their record and just say, 'Ah well, they're not a good team,’" he said. "That's not how we operate."
Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito missed last weekend's loss to Liberty with a leg injury. Rex Culpepper threw three TD passes as his replacement.
FLORIDA STATE AT LOUISVILLE
Noon Saturday, MASN
Florida State (2-3, 1-3) upset North Carolina 31-28 last weekend. But the Tar Heels outscored FSU 21-0 in the second half.
"We're excited about the win that we just had," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "But you go watch that film and there's a lot of things that really kind of [ticked] … me off that I saw that we need to get corrected."
The Cardinals (1-4, 0-4) have lost four straight games. A lack of big plays again hurt their offense in last weekend's 12-7 loss to Notre Dame.
"We only ran 45 [offensive] plays on the day and within those, not many big plays. We have got to get more big plays and that has been an issue all year," coach Scott Satterfield said.
"We have not had the big plays that we had last year. We have to continue to find ways to get the ball in space to our playmakers."
GEORGIA TECH AT BOSTON COLLEGE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
BC (3-2, 2-2) gave up 164 rushing yards to Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker last weekend, so Eagles coach Jeff Hafley is concerned about the legs of Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims.
"They'll run the quarterback, just like we saw last week. I'm sure that's what we're going to get, since we put on tape that [the Hokies] had success doing it," Hafley said. "So we'll have to have a better plan, change some things up."
BC allowed 350 rushing yards in its loss to the Hokies.
"We missed 26 tackles. And if you tally up how many times we had the guy in the backfield, and then how many yards [came] after that, it's not a very pretty number," Hafley said. "We're going to coach better and we're going to get multiple people to the football."
Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) is coming off a 73-7 loss to QB Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Clemson Tigers.
"We had a couple of busts, and then we just had some matchup things that happened to us against elite players," coach Geoff Collins said.
SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI AT LIBERTY
1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
The Flames (5-0) will face Conference USA member Southern Mississippi for the first time.
Liberty has already beaten two other Conference USA teams this year.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze is a Southern Mississippi graduate. So is former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
"We've become friends," Freeze said. "I'm sure he'll send me a text this week. He likes to talk trash. So I'll wait to respond until after the game."
Jay Hopson stepped down as the Golden Eagles' coach after a season-opening loss to South Alabama. He was replaced by interim head coach Scotty Walden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles have not played since Oct. 3; their last two games were postponed because of COVID-19 and contact tracing issues in their program
The Flames are coming off its first win ever against an ACC foe, having won at Syracuse last weekend.
"It's something that they'll have in their memory bank for a long, long time," Freeze said.
