College Football Report for Week 7

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn't overlooking the Orange, though.

"It's so easy to look at their record and just say, 'Ah well, they're not a good team,’" he said. "That's not how we operate."

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito missed last weekend's loss to Liberty with a leg injury. Rex Culpepper threw three TD passes as his replacement.

FLORIDA STATE AT LOUISVILLE

Noon Saturday, MASN

Florida State (2-3, 1-3) upset North Carolina 31-28 last weekend. But the Tar Heels outscored FSU 21-0 in the second half.

"We're excited about the win that we just had," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "But you go watch that film and there's a lot of things that really kind of [ticked] … me off that I saw that we need to get corrected."

The Cardinals (1-4, 0-4) have lost four straight games. A lack of big plays again hurt their offense in last weekend's 12-7 loss to Notre Dame.

"We only ran 45 [offensive] plays on the day and within those, not many big plays. We have got to get more big plays and that has been an issue all year," coach Scott Satterfield said.