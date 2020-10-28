College Football Report for Week 8

"You can help your brand — if you go and you put a good product on the field," said Charlotte coach Will Healy, whose team made a bowl game last year for the first time. "It's important for us to continue to make waves in this state. Obviously we're recruiting the Carolinas extremely hard. … Playing well in games like this should be something that could help us."

Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris starts at defensive end for the 49ers. He has 13 tackles and one sack this year.

Charlotte was supposed to play North Carolina last month, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues on the Charlotte team. Two other Charlotte games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the opposing teams.

Duke ranks last in the ACC in turnover margin, having turned the ball over 22 times while forcing just 11 turnovers.

"We can't turn the ball over like that and be a winning football team," said coach David Cutcliffe, whose team was idle last weekend.

Duke C Will Taylor, who suffered a knee injury two weekends ago, was scheduled to undergo reconstructive knee surgery Tuesday. Cutcliffe does not expect him back this season.

Duke CB Mark Gilbert, who started the first two games of the season before undergoing foot surgery, has opted out of the rest of the season and will turn his attention to the NFL Draft. The 2017 All-ACC pick missed the 2019 season after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in 2018.

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.