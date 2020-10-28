College Football Report for Week 8

BOSTON COLLEGE AT CLEMSON
Noon Saturday, WSET
The No. 1 Tigers (6-0, 5-0) have won 27 straight games against ACC foes. A win Saturday would enable the Tigers to tie the 2012-15 Florida State Seminoles for the second-longest winning streak against ACC opponents.
BC rookie coach Jeff Hafley faced Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals last year when he was Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,833 yards and 17 TDs.
"He's greatly improved from last year," Hafley said. "The way he plays in the pocket, I think it's better. He sits there. He reads things."
Clemson RB Travis Etienne has rushed for 522 yards and eight TDs.
"The running back is the most underrated football player in college football," Hafley said. "The way he runs, he just looks like he's on a mission."
QB Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer in his first season at BC (4-2, 3-2), has thrown for 1,671 yards and 12 TDs.
"The biggest thing that's different about BC from years past … is they're throwing the ball all over the place," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "And they're doing it not necessarily just dropping back and throwing the ball — there's lots of play actions, lots of boots, lots of post wheels and screens.
"The big quarterback, he's a hard guy to get on the ground. He's athletic. He's crafty."
WAKE FOREST AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
Northside graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake (3-2, 2-2) recorded nine tackles and one sack and forced a fumble in his team's win over Virginia Tech last weekend. He has at least one tackle for loss in 23 straight games.
"Wake Forest has got a defensive end that's probably better than anyone Clemson has — Carlos Basham," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "[Basham] is amazing. … He is so fast."
Wake's Nick Anderson, the freshman walk-on who picked off three passes in the win over the Hokies, has been rewarded with a scholarship (beginning next semester). The Centreville High School graduate was the subject of an "NBC Nightly News" feature this week.
Syracuse (1-5, 1-4) lost to Clemson 47-21 last weekend, but the Orange trailed just 27-21 late in the third quarter. Syracuse was surprisingly competitive in the game, considering it was coming off a loss to Liberty.
"They competed a lot better than they did the week before," Babers said of his players. "They looked like two different football teams [against Liberty and Clemson].
"I'm really proud of the way they competed against Clemson. I'm not so proud about how they competed against the other guys."
NOTRE DAME AT GEORGIA TECH
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
QB Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,196 yards for Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3), while RB Jahmyr Gibbs has 719 all-purpose yards.
"Two outstanding young players that are as good as any young players in the country," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "Sims is a talent. … He's very dangerous with the football in his hands. … Gibbs is an explosive back."
No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0) ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (9.8 ppg). After playing Georgia Tech, the Fighting Irish will play Clemson, Boston College and North Carolina in their next three games.
"This is a really good [Georgia Tech] offense," Kelly said. "We're going to have some tests, obviously, these next couple of weeks with some explosive players on offense. Our defense will be certainly challenged differently than they have been the previous weeks."
Giles High School and Radford University graduate Marty Smith will be the sideline reporter for this telecast.
CHARLOTTE AT DUKE
7 p.m. Saturday, MASN
The Blue Devils (1-5) will face Conference USA member Charlotte (2-2) for the first time.
"You can help your brand — if you go and you put a good product on the field," said Charlotte coach Will Healy, whose team made a bowl game last year for the first time. "It's important for us to continue to make waves in this state. Obviously we're recruiting the Carolinas extremely hard. … Playing well in games like this should be something that could help us."
Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris starts at defensive end for the 49ers. He has 13 tackles and one sack this year.
Charlotte was supposed to play North Carolina last month, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues on the Charlotte team. Two other Charlotte games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the opposing teams.
Duke ranks last in the ACC in turnover margin, having turned the ball over 22 times while forcing just 11 turnovers.
"We can't turn the ball over like that and be a winning football team," said coach David Cutcliffe, whose team was idle last weekend.
Duke C Will Taylor, who suffered a knee injury two weekends ago, was scheduled to undergo reconstructive knee surgery Tuesday. Cutcliffe does not expect him back this season.
Duke CB Mark Gilbert, who started the first two games of the season before undergoing foot surgery, has opted out of the rest of the season and will turn his attention to the NFL Draft. The 2017 All-ACC pick missed the 2019 season after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in 2018.
