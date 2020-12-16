College Notebook: It's a crowded time in the transfer portal

It didn't come as a shock this week when Chase Brice, the starting quarterback at Duke and previously the backup to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, entered the NCAA transfer portal.
According to a list put together by 247Sports, there are more than 50 quarterbacks in the transfer portal.
The list includes a second Duke quarterback, Chris Katrenick. Other quarterbacks on the transfer list are Virginia Tech's Quincy Patterson, Louisville's Jawon Pass and Georgia Tech's James Graham.
Graham is joined by fellow Georgia Tech quarterback, Tucker Gleason, and Louisville QB Tee Webb is on the list with Pass.
The list also includes R.J. Harvey, who left Virginia before the season and is now at Central Florida. Former UVa running back Jamari Peacock remains in the portal.
Lack of playing time is a major consideration, but Brice passed for 2,710 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Maybe the protection wasn't what Brice had experienced at Clemson. At Duke this year, he was intercepted 15 times, and Duke quarterbacks were the victims of 31 sacks.
Who's safe and who's not?
Prior to reports out of Virginia Tech that Justin Fuente would be returning as head football coach, Fuente had been listed as No. 7 on the Coaches Hot Seat website. He's certain to disappear from that list after a 33-15 victory over rival Virginia and a vote of confidence from athletic director Whit Babcock.
Next on a list topped by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is Syracuse head coach Dino Babers at No. 8 and Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins at No. 16.
Three other ACC coaches on a list of 30 are Duke's David Cutcliffe in 22nd place, Louisville's Scott Satterfield in 23rd and Florida State's Mike Norvell in 27th.
"He's not on the hot seat," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said of Babers after the Orangemen finished 1-10, including eight straight losses. Only one loss was by fewer than seven points.
According to the Courier Journal, Louisville's Satterfield apologized to Wildcats' fans for talking to South Carolina administrators about the opening that was filled by Shane Beamer.
"I own my mistakes and I am asking today for your forgivenness," Satterfield said.
Staffing
Like most new head coaches in a Power Five situation, Beamer, most recently a coordinator at Oklahoma, has been bombarded by would-be assistants.
"You say to yourself, 'Wow, he'd be interested in leaving that position to come here,' " Beamer said. "I'm talking to sitting coordinators in a Power Five conference that reached out to me."
"The amount of interest has been beyond what even I could have expected," Beamer was quoted in The State newspaper in Columbia.
Recruiting
After earlier making a commitment to Old Dominion, quarterback Billy Edwards from Lake Braddock High School in Burke signed with Wake Forest on Wednesday. Edwards (6-3, 215) passed for more than 5,000 yards and 59 touchdowns over two seasons.
- Christian Greene, a 6-2 quarterback at Briar Woods in Ashburn, signed with the Deacons as a wide receiver.
Mock draft
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley is projected by NFL.com as the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hokies offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is 18th on that list. The same site has Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham from Roanoke as 31st out of 32 first-team picks on the list.
Forecasters
Guest picker John Steffen, the head pro at Blue Hills Golf Club and a former college football player, tied for the best record of the week, 13-6, in the final Fearless Forecasters picking contest of the season.
Online editor Stephanie Sheehan led most of the way to post a 166-65 record, with sports copy editor John Galle finishing second at 163-68. Guest pickers combined for a 157-74 total, which was better than two of the media pickers.
