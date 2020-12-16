College Notebook: It's a crowded time in the transfer portal

Next on a list topped by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is Syracuse head coach Dino Babers at No. 8 and Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins at No. 16.

Three other ACC coaches on a list of 30 are Duke's David Cutcliffe in 22nd place, Louisville's Scott Satterfield in 23rd and Florida State's Mike Norvell in 27th.

"He's not on the hot seat," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said of Babers after the Orangemen finished 1-10, including eight straight losses. Only one loss was by fewer than seven points.

According to the Courier Journal, Louisville's Satterfield apologized to Wildcats' fans for talking to South Carolina administrators about the opening that was filled by Shane Beamer.

"I own my mistakes and I am asking today for your forgivenness," Satterfield said.

Staffing

Like most new head coaches in a Power Five situation, Beamer, most recently a coordinator at Oklahoma, has been bombarded by would-be assistants.

"You say to yourself, 'Wow, he'd be interested in leaving that position to come here,' " Beamer said. "I'm talking to sitting coordinators in a Power Five conference that reached out to me."