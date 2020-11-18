College Notebook: Ohio State fansites making a push for former UVa defensive lineman

In the Fact or Fiction column posted on the rivals.com website, the No. 3 question Wednesday was whether Virginia defensive lineman Jowon Briggs would surface at Ohio State.

Briggs, from the Cincinnati area, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday after starting the first seven games this season and 14 games over the past two seasons.

Numerous Ohio State fansites were pushing for Buckeyes' coach Luke Fickell to go after Briggs.

Talking transfers

Alan Griffin, who made 47 3-pointers last year for a 21-10 Illinois team, has been granted a waiver to play for Syracuse this season. Griffin is the older brother of A.J. Griffin, a 6-foot-6 Duke signee who is rated the No. 7 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals.com. Their father, Adrian Griffin, played collegiately at Seton Hall and for five NBA teams before coaching professionally.

Recruiting

Zach Rice, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle from Liberty Christian in Lynchburg, is rated the top prospect in Virginia for the 2022 graduating class by rivals.com.