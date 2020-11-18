College Notebook: Ohio State fansites making a push for former UVa defensive lineman

In the Fact or Fiction column posted on the rivals.com website, the No. 3 question Wednesday was whether Virginia defensive lineman Jowon Briggs would surface at Ohio State.
Briggs, from the Cincinnati area, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday after starting the first seven games this season and 14 games over the past two seasons.
Numerous Ohio State fansites were pushing for Buckeyes' coach Luke Fickell to go after Briggs.
Talking transfers
- Alan Griffin, who made 47 3-pointers last year for a 21-10 Illinois team, has been granted a waiver to play for Syracuse this season. Griffin is the older brother of A.J. Griffin, a 6-foot-6 Duke signee who is rated the No. 7 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals.com. Their father, Adrian Griffin, played collegiately at Seton Hall and for five NBA teams before coaching professionally.
Recruiting
Zach Rice, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle from Liberty Christian in Lynchburg, is rated the top prospect in Virginia for the 2022 graduating class by rivals.com.
ACC schools on Rice's list are Virginia, where he has family ties, as well as North Carolina and Miami. Also in the running at this point are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU.
As the No. 1 junior prospect in Virginia, Rice is followed by linebacker Shawn Murphy from Mansassas and junior offensive tackle Gunner Givens from Lord Botetourt. Givens is the only junior from Timesland in the top 30.
In basketball
ACCSports.com is talking up Virginia Tech as one of the leaders for 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior Jarace Walker from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Hokies, Michigan and Maryland are among the early leaders.
- With six men's basketball signees during the fall period, Michigan is listed with the No. 1 recruiting class for 2021. Among ACC schools, Florida State is second and Duke is fourth nationally.
- Louisville has signed 6-foot-10 Roosevelt Wheeler, a four-star prospect from John Marshall High School in Richmond, where he will be sitting out the 2020-21 season for a physical issue. Other ACC schools in the hunt for Wheeler were N.C. State, Miami and Wake Forest. … Virginia and Virginia Tech are two of the schools listed with having made offers to Edison, New Jersey, junior point guard Jaquan Harris.
Coaching
It hasn't been a surprise that Hugh Freeze, whose Liberty team won at Virginia Tech en route to an 8-0 start, has been mentioned in connection with the opening at South Carolina, where Will Muschamp was let go last week.
"What has South Carolina needed year after year?" ESPN college football analyst David Pollack said on a podcast Monday. "It's offense, man.
"Hugh knows how to do that, whether it’s at Liberty, whether it’s at Ole Miss, wherever it’s at, I think people will want to play for his offensive scheme. I don’t see how that’s not a home run for South Carolina.”
Local angle
Cave Spring senior and All-Timesland swimmer Suzanne Harris has signed a letter-of-intent with James Madison.
