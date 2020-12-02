College Notebook: Reports say Shane Beamer a candidate for South Carolina coaching job

A meeting Friday with officials from the University of South Carolina has placed former Virginia Tech football player and assistant coach Shane Beamer among the frontrunners for the Gamecocks' football opening, according to news reports from that state.

Beamer, who is in his third season at Oklahoma, previously was an assistant at South Carolina, where he coached cornerbacks and special teams from 2007-2010. He also was the recruiting coordinator for two of his years there. He is the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma, where he coaches the tight ends and H-backs.

The Courier and Post in Charleston, South Carolina has reported that a decision on a successor to Will Muschamp, ousted in mid-November as the Gamecocks' head coach, may come this week.

The State Newspaper in Columbia, site of the South Carolina campus, describes Beamer as "the perceived front-runner."

Phil Kornblut, a fixture in the Palmetto State sports media, said he has been told that it's Beamer's "job to lose at this point."

"A source told us late Tuesday night Beamer has reached out to some of his former contacts in South Carolina," Kornblut said, "and they had the impression Beamer is making plans to be the new head coach."