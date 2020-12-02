College Notebook: Reports say Shane Beamer a candidate for South Carolina coaching job

A meeting Friday with officials from the University of South Carolina has placed former Virginia Tech football player and assistant coach Shane Beamer among the frontrunners for the Gamecocks' football opening, according to news reports from that state.
Beamer, who is in his third season at Oklahoma, previously was an assistant at South Carolina, where he coached cornerbacks and special teams from 2007-2010. He also was the recruiting coordinator for two of his years there. He is the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma, where he coaches the tight ends and H-backs.
The Courier and Post in Charleston, South Carolina has reported that a decision on a successor to Will Muschamp, ousted in mid-November as the Gamecocks' head coach, may come this week.
The State Newspaper in Columbia, site of the South Carolina campus, describes Beamer as "the perceived front-runner."
Phil Kornblut, a fixture in the Palmetto State sports media, said he has been told that it's Beamer's "job to lose at this point."
"A source told us late Tuesday night Beamer has reached out to some of his former contacts in South Carolina," Kornblut said, "and they had the impression Beamer is making plans to be the new head coach."
Former Clemson and Alabama assistant Billy Napier, who is 26-11 as the head coach at Lousiana (formerly Louisiana-Lafayette) also has been mentioned in connection with the Gamecocks' job.
Napier previously was the head coach at Furman in South Carolina and has been an assistant at Clemson and Alabama.
Recruiting
Bryce Steele, an outside linebacker from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, has withdrawn his commitment to South Carolina and now plans to sign with Boston College. He is rated the No. 18 prospect in Virginia by rivals.com and has offers from Notre Dame and Penn State.
Headed home
Jowon Briggs, the starting nose tackle for Virginia's football team for the first seven games of the season, has elected to transfer to Cincinnati in his hometown, where he played at Walnut Hills High School.
Luke Fickell is in his fourth year as the head coach at Cincinnati, which is 8-0 this season and 30-5 since the start of the 2018 season. The Bearcats are ranked No. 7 by the Associated Press. Cincinnati ranks third in the FBS in scoring defense and ninth in total defense.
Transfers abound
Ian Dubose, a 6-foot-4 wing who is playing a team-high 27.5 minutes per game for Wake Forest after two games, is a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist, where he started 89 games and scored 1,446 points in three seasons.
Another Wake transfer, Isaiah Wilkins from Virginia Tech, wasn't starting but averaged over 21 minutes in Wake's two games. First-year Wake coach Steve Forbes, who previously was at East Tennessee State, brought Daivien Williamson with him from ETSU.
Forbes also added Jalen Johnson from Tennessee and Jonah Antonio from Nevada-Las Vegas.
Local angle
After taking a postgraduate year at Massanutten Academy, Northside High School graduate Cameron O'Conner is a redshirt freshman at Longwood after sitting out the 2019-2020 season.
Signature win
Kim McNeill, who is in her second season as the women's basketball coach at East Carolina, picked up a major win with a 54-51 victory at Virginia, where she previously had served as an assistant for five years.
McNeill was a standout college player at Richmond and earlier at Bassett High School when she was known as Kim Hairston prior to marrying Corey McNeill, now one of her assistants. The Pirates were 9-21 last season and play host to Georgia this Thursday.
By the numbers
After scoring 70 points or more twice in 30 games last year, Virginia has scored 70 points in two of its first three games.
Convenience
After traveling to Virginia for a 4 p.m. Tuesday game, St. Francis' basketball team headed south to Lynchburg, where the Red Flashes will meet Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Non-revenue
Elaine Chervinsky, a five-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net, has signed with UVa.
