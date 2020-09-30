College Notebook: Stanley Cup winning coach inspired by UVa's 2019 championship turnaround

While Virginia was unable to pursue a second straight NCAA men’s basketball championship, memories of that 2019 title were revived this week in a most unusual environment.

When the Tampa Bay Lightning captured the NHL championship Monday night, coach Jon Cooper was spotted wearing a UVa national championship cap.

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt quickly made the connection in the aftermath of Tampa Bay’s 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars.

One year earlier, Tampa Bay had been considered one of the teams to beat before being eliminated by Columbus in the first round.

In 2018, Virginia was a 74-54 first-round NCAA Tournament loser to Maryland-Baltimore County in the first instance of a No. 1 seed losing to a No. 16 seed.

“That was 400-plus days ago,” Cooper said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I don’t know [UVa coach] Tony Bennett. But they’ve been something to hang hope on this whole time.

“It was a message. This hat’s been with me the whole time.”

When Cooper held a news conference after the Stanley Cup clincher, the UVa championship hat was stationed on the table in front of him.

