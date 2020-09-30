College Notebook: Stanley Cup winning coach inspired by UVa's 2019 championship turnaround

While Virginia was unable to pursue a second straight NCAA men’s basketball championship, memories of that 2019 title were revived this week in a most unusual environment.
When the Tampa Bay Lightning captured the NHL championship Monday night, coach Jon Cooper was spotted wearing a UVa national championship cap.
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt quickly made the connection in the aftermath of Tampa Bay’s 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars.
One year earlier, Tampa Bay had been considered one of the teams to beat before being eliminated by Columbus in the first round.
In 2018, Virginia was a 74-54 first-round NCAA Tournament loser to Maryland-Baltimore County in the first instance of a No. 1 seed losing to a No. 16 seed.
“That was 400-plus days ago,” Cooper said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I don’t know [UVa coach] Tony Bennett. But they’ve been something to hang hope on this whole time.
“It was a message. This hat’s been with me the whole time.”
When Cooper held a news conference after the Stanley Cup clincher, the UVa championship hat was stationed on the table in front of him.
Around the ACC
Former Virginia Tech football assistant Danny Pearman is in his 12th season on the staff at Clemson, where he serves as assistant head coach and has responsibility for tight ends and special teams. Pearman, who was at Tech for eight years, also has coached at Duke and North Carolina.
Pearman, who is in his 28th season as a full-time Division I assistant, also played at Clemson, where he was a tight end. He has coached in national championship games for three teams — Clemson, Alabama and Virginia Tech.
- North Carolina has added a December football game with Western Carolina to its schedule. The Catamounts are playing a limited fall schedule in anticipation of a Southern Conference slate in the spring. Carolina originally was scheduled to play Charlotte on Sept. 19 before the 49ers had to cancel the game as the result of contact tracing from COVID-19.
Local angle
Wake Forest senior defensive end and Northside graduate Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. has had at least one tackle for loss in 20 straight games, a streak that is longer than any other Football Bowl Subdivision player by eight games.
Basham was named the winner of the Arnold Palmer Award last week as Wake’s male athlete of the year for the 2019-20 school year. Basham was the first football player since 2014 to win the award.
Quote-unquote
“There’s nothing about being 0-3 that this team dreamed it would be. This team has, like all teams around the country, been through a lot. I’ve got to do a better job of helping them.’’ — Duke coach David Cutcliffe, whose Blue Devils entertain Virginia Tech after a 38-20 loss at Virginia.
Recruiting
According to WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia Tech’s basketball staff has made an offer to 6-foot-8 Tyler Nickel, a junior who has scored 1,464 points in two seasons at East Rockingham High School. He also has offers from Clemson, N.C. State and Wake Forest, with Virginia and North Carolina making contact.
- Virginia Tech has taken a women’s basketball commitment from Brianna Turnage, a 6-foot-1 guard from Westlake High School in Atlanta who is rated the No. 61 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN.
