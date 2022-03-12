 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crimper's climber made finals in divisional competition

  • 0

A member of the Crimper’s Climbing Gym youth team, Maddoc Spraker of Rural Retreat, placed in finals at the USA Climbing Division 8 Bouldering Championship held Feb. 19 at Sportrock Climbing Center, Alexandria.

USA Climbing is the national governing body for competitive and Olympic climbing in the United States.

Maddoc, son of Susan and Mike Spraker, competed in the Divisional Championship after placing high in the Regional Championship earlier this year.

Climbing is a sport that builds physical and mental strength for all levels of fitness. Crimper’s Climbing Gym in Christiansburg has been the premier indoor climbing space in Southwest Virginia since 2012, where participants can learn, practice, train and perform the sport of indoor climbing.

Information and hours can be found on the Crimper’s website, www.crimpersclimbing.com.

- Submitted by Mary Ann Johnson

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert