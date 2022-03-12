Crimper's climber made finals in divisional competition

A member of the Crimper’s Climbing Gym youth team, Maddoc Spraker of Rural Retreat, placed in finals at the USA Climbing Division 8 Bouldering Championship held Feb. 19 at Sportrock Climbing Center, Alexandria.

USA Climbing is the national governing body for competitive and Olympic climbing in the United States.

Maddoc, son of Susan and Mike Spraker, competed in the Divisional Championship after placing high in the Regional Championship earlier this year.

Climbing is a sport that builds physical and mental strength for all levels of fitness. Crimper’s Climbing Gym in Christiansburg has been the premier indoor climbing space in Southwest Virginia since 2012, where participants can learn, practice, train and perform the sport of indoor climbing.

Information and hours can be found on the Crimper’s website, www.crimpersclimbing.com.

- Submitted by Mary Ann Johnson