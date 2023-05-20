There were plenty of highlights in Molly Davidson’s second round at the Scott Robertson Memorial. The first-round leader capitalized on back-to-back birdies late in her round to regain the lead, and she held a steady putter to head into the final round with a lead.

One moment in particular that wouldn’t show up on a highlight reel is a bogey on the Crabapple course’s lone par 5. However, based on being in thick brush after hitting a tree, salvaging a bogey was a highlight worth celebrating.

“That was a big deal for my mental state just to get that save after hitting the tree and it going into the tall brush,” she said with a two-day total of 4-under 138. “It was a big deal.”

Davidson retained her lead in the girls 15-18 division Saturday thanks to minimizing the damage and recording the late birdies. Macy Pate trimmed Davidson’s advantage from four strokes to one after posting a 2-under 69 to move to 3 under for the tournament.

Mia Hammond is the only other player in the division in the red at 1 under.

“It feels good to have the lead,” Davidson said. “Today definitely wasn’t ideal. The trees got in the way, but I feel good about tomorrow and to play smarter tomorrow.”

Davidson wasn’t the only first-round leader to maintain the lead after 36 holes.

Tyler Mawhinney played a “fairly steady” round with three birdies and a bogey to move to 6 under in the boys 15-18 division. His birdie on the 18th hole, coupled by Jack Vojtko’s three-putt double bogey, has Mawhinney two strokes ahead of Vojtko and Chase Nevins.

“I didn’t have too many mistakes and kept the golf course in front of me,” Mawhinney said. “I did what I needed to do today to keep me in the tournament.”

Lord Botetourt High senior Ashton Harper and Holland Giles are tied with Reed Greyserman at 2 under. Harper and Giles both shot 3 under Saturday and the two have signed to play at Virginia Tech in the fall.

“I played pretty well today. I played really well yesterday, really hit the ball well, didn’t have a lot of putts go in, but today I had a few more go in for me,” Harper said. “Hopefully I can continue that into tomorrow. Feeling really good where my game is at.”

Grayson Wood, Miles Russell and Maxwell VanderMolen are at 1 under and five shots behind Mawhinney.

The girls 15-18 division has a bit more of a gap between the top three and the rest of the field. Kate Barber was the biggest mover in the division with her 3-under 68 to move into a three-way tie for fourth with Madison Messimer and Avery McCrery.

Davidson and Pate established themselves atop the leaderboard, with Davidson playing even par over the front nine and Pate coming alive with her putter on the back nine.

Davidson had three bogeys in her first four holes on the Crabapple course, while Pate used back-to-back birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 on the course to move into the lead at 4 under.

“I really wanted to come out and make a couple more putts. I gave myself a lot of opportunities yesterday, but just didn’t really capitalize on a lot of them,” Pate said. “Then today, I probably didn’t have as many opportunities, but I made a couple of long putts that made my round.”

Pate, a first-team selection on the 2022 Rolex Junior All-America team, maintained her slim lead over Davidson by making a 40-foot birdie on Crabapple’s par-3 fifth.

Davidson birdied the next two holes, while Pate made bogey at No. 6 and then had her birdie attempt come out of the hole at No. 7.

“That was a big deal for me,” Davidson said of retaking the lead on the back-to-back birdies. “I feel pretty good about it going into tomorrow.”

The two exchanged pars on the final two holes.

“Once I started making a couple of putts, it gave me a lot of confidence and the holes started looking a little bit bigger and bigger. That was nice,” Pate said. “It’s always nice when that’s happening. I felt good and felt like my putt on 17 could have dropped or 16. I feel good about tomorrow.”

Hammond moved within one shot of the lead with her birdie at the Crabapple No. 3, but she three-putted No. 5 to drop a stroke and then erased her birdie at No. 8 with another three-putt bogey.

“There were a few putts I wished I could have played a little less break or a little more break here and there,” Hammond said. “Tomorrow they’ll fall.”

Zabe Shores followed up his even-par 71 with a 1-under 70 to take the lead in the boys 14-under division. He is two strokes ahead of Blacksburg’s Cameron Sharp.

Grace Carter shot a 74 and is at 4 over to lead the girls 14-under division. She is one shot ahead of Macie Rasmussen.