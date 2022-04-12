Dawgs-Bears series already getting wild

The stitches came out Tuesday. Just in time for revenge.

Brant Sherwood got 12 of them above his eye two weeks ago, the last time his Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs faced the Knoxville Ice Bears. He’d been skating down the right side of the ice in a potential odd-man rush when he was pulled down by an opponent. The gash on his face forced him out of the game and held him out of last week’s final regular-season contests.

In addition to supplying 10 goals and 21 assists this season, Sherwood’s accumulated 136 penalty minutes. He’s never shied away from a fight.

And that’s exactly what this SPHL quarterfinals series is shaping up to be.

“Yeah, I think I’m going to be a little more physical this series,” Sherwood said Tuesday morning in the Berglund Center, a few hours before boarding the bus for Knoxville. “Play within the rules, but I am going to get my pound of flesh every chance I get.”

Knoxville is the top seed in these playoffs. Roanoke is seeded eighth.

Their distaste for each other meets right in the middle.

Game 1 of this best-of-three-series is Wednesday night in Knoxville. Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr added spice to the proceedings with an unflinching interview that was posted by WVLT TV in Knoxville on Monday.

“I mean, they’re a dirty hockey team, point-blank,” Carr said of the Dawgs. “They play a hard, aggressive-style game. There’s blood on the ice every time we play them. They hit us after the whistle. They hit us after goals. They’re an undisciplined, dirty hockey team.”

The Dawgs (23-24-9) led the league in penalty minutes by a wide margin this season, but they simply view themselves as physical. That mentality starts with their longtime captain, Travis Armstrong, whose 177 penalty minutes ranked third in the circuit.

The physicality for everybody rises now that the playoffs are here.

“It’s just the intensity of every play,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “It’s the intensity of every faceoff. It’s the intensity of that blocked shot. That blocked shot now might mean your season if you miss it or you’re able to block it. So just the intensity. You want to drive home how much every play matters.”

The Ice Bears (42-10-4) storm into the postseason having won nine of their past 10. Their only loss during that stretch came two weeks ago at the Berglund Center, which will be the site of Game 2 on Saturday.

The Dawgs have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight games after a miserable road trip in which they lost nine in a row.

“I think we are in the best spot we’ve been in since January, playing wise,” Roanoke forward Josh Nenadal said. “Roster’s pretty set. No holes there. Got some guys back that we needed.

“I think in this league, it doesn’t matter what seed you are. It’s all about making it. And once you do, anything can happen.”

The Ice Bears led the SPHL in goals this season and had seven players amass at least 40 points. Mac Jansen leads the Dawgs with 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists).

“I think the keys are just doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Sherwood said. “We’ve do have to pick up the intensity a little bit -- it’s playoff hockey -- but looking at our roster and looking at theirs, I like ours up and down.

“I think each one of our guys can outcompete each one of their guys. The seedings are what they are, but ultimately, I think we have the better team.”

