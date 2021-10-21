Dawgs determined to side-step another deep hole

Dan Bremner had plenty of time for self-evaluation last year.
With Roanoke’s 2020-21 hockey season nixed by the pandemic, the Rail Yard Dawgs coach stayed in the city and immersed himself in the local hockey scene. He coached a 14U team. He spoke to kids and adults. He estimates that he spent more time on the ice than he does in a normal season.
He also spent copious time in contemplation, particularly about his role in the dreadful start the Dawgs had in 2019-20.
“I know what I left out and I should have been doing,” Bremner said. “I will never allow that failure again on my half. Those guys have learned. They have that bitter taste in their mouth from that start. We know how important those first games are on the year, and we’re prepared to correct that.”
Roanoke’s first opportunity to change it dissolved on opening night last week, when Fayetteville scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Dawgs 4-1. But the Dawgs are certain they can avoid a repeat of the 1-9-2 opening stretch that put Roanoke in a huge hole two years ago.
“It’s tough playing behind the whole year, right?” said center Jeff Jones, who’s in his third season with Roanoke. “I think there’s a big emphasis. We know how tough it was two years ago the way we started, so I think we’re going to do everything we can not to start like that and then continually build.”
Bremner determined that his biggest mistake early in 2019 was an overemphasis on skill as opposed to grit and fundamentals. The Dawgs were coming off a surprise run to the SPHL semifinals, and the coach believed his players were advanced beyond the point of stressing the little things.
“I want them to be great; I never want to take away these players’ creativity,” Bremner said. “But at the end of the day, that fundamental basis of hard hockey — going to the net, finishing the bodies, stick on puck every single time — is what is fundamental. We need it right from the start, and we can grow into the other side of it.”
The Dawgs get another shot at Fayetteville on Friday at the Berglund Center, and they’ll be looking to replicate many of the unselfish actions that gave them a 1-0 lead through two periods last week.
“You can’t always be the guy scoring the goal,” veteran Dawgs winger Mac Jansen said. “Sometimes you’ve got to block a shot or kill a penalty. That comes from the top down. If the older guys are doing it, the younger guys are going to see that and do it as well.”
The Dawgs racked up 18 penalty minutes in the first two periods in the opener, with Brant Sherwood and Sean Leonard each getting booked for fighting in the second period. While they don’t want to spend too much time in the box, the players know toughness is part of what will make them successful.
“The skill will kind of take care of itself,” Sherwood said. “Our whole foundation is discipline, and it’s not necessarily not taking penalties, but being disciplined in our work ethic and retrieving pucks.”
The best news for Bremner is that he’s not the only one in that dressing room who’s reflected a lot on the 2019 start and wants to change it.
“My fear was, with the COVID season, that we were going to lose some of those core guys that went through that failure with me,” he said. “The lessons we can learn from that failure are so valuable. Seeing a lot of those bodies come back, it’s something we’ve talked about a lot already.”