Dawgs lose to Pensacola for 2nd straight night

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Mitch Atkins scored 13:40 into the third period to give the Pensacola Ice Flyers a 3-2 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Southern Professional Hockey League action Saturday night.

Pensacola (18-15) beat Roanoke (20-9-3) for the second straight night.

Roanoke is tied for third place in the SPHL standings.

C.J. Stubbs scored a short-handed goal to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead at the 8:59 mark of the first period. Stubbs extended his franchise-record points streak to 12 games. Mac Jansen got the assist. It was the 73rd assist of Jansen's Rail Yard Dawgs career, tying Steve Mele's franchise career mark.

Nick Leitner scored 36 seconds into the second period to tie the game. Stephen Alvo scored to give Roanoke a 2-1 lead at the 10:18 mark of the second.

Tommy Stang scored a power-play goal to tie the game 11:38 into the third.

Brad Arvanitis had 41 saves for Pensacola, while Austyn Roudebush had 20 saves for Roanoke.

Roanoke will host Pensacola on Friday.