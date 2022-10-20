Dawgs open season with momentum on and off ice

This past offseason flew by for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

That’s what happens when a team makes its deepest postseason foray in franchise history and keeps skating into the second week of May.

“Always midsummer, you’re sitting there saying, ‘Oh, this is nice, we’ve got all the time in the world,’” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “But then the snap of your fingers and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God. We’ve got a game on Friday.”

That they do. After a summer that saw the team set records for season-ticket sales and corporate sponsorships — a happy byproduct of a run to the President’s Cup Finals — the Dawgs open their 2022-23 campaign against Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Berglund Center.

They’ll do so with a strong core of returning players but also three notable departures. Longtime captain Travis Armstrong announced his retirement from hockey in July, and fellow respected veterans Jeff Jones and Brant Sherwood also decided to hang up their skates.

Armstrong had been with the Dawgs since their inaugural season in 2016-17. The towering Canadian was the first overall pick of the expansion draft.

“A guy like Travis Armstrong is irreplaceable,” said forward Mac Jansen, who is entering his fourth season in Roanoke. “He’s the original Rail Yard Dawg. He’ll be missed greatly on and off the ice.

“You can’t fill a pair of shoes like that. He’s kind of a one-of-a-kind player, but other guys can step up and do other things to help the team win.”

Jansen led the team with 60 points in the regular season and added 10 more in the SPHL playoffs, as the Dawgs upset top-seeded Knoxville and second-seeded Huntsville in best-of-three series before falling to Peoria in the best-of-five Finals.

“Last year was a step,” said forward Josh Nenadal, who enters his third full season with the Dawgs. “Obviously, we were about four periods away there from the ultimate goal at the end of the season.”

Bremner brought goalies Sammy Bernard, Austyn Roudebush and Brody Claeys to camp and opted to keep the latter two. Bernard, who saw action in eight playoff games last season, was the odd man out.

Unlike this time last season, when NHL teams maintained taxi squads as COVID protocols lingered, the player pools at the minor league levels are overflowing.

“There’s a lot of competition,” Bremner said. “Decisions have to be made pretty quick. We saw some things with Roudebush and Brody there that they really worked on their game and they’re very sharp right now.”

Other familiar names that return include Nick DeVito, Matt O’Dea, Nick Ford, CJ Stubbs and Brady Heppner. Overall, the Dawgs have seven returning forwards and three returning defensemen.

What does that do for this team’s potential?

“It shoots it through the roof when you come back and you already got have chemistry going,” O’Dea said. “You can see some guys making passes that are end-of-the-year type passes. That’s a huge difference that’s going to benefit us.”

Team president Mickey Gray said the Dawgs have sold roughly 1,000 season tickets, which beats the old record by more than 100. Corporate sponsors — both in terms of dollars committed and number of partners — also is at an all-time high, he said.

“Without people wanting to do that, it’s very difficult for these teams to exist,” Gray said. “We’re certainly very grateful for it.”

And the Dawgs are grateful that the offseason is over, regardless of how fast it seemed to go.

“We’ve been waiting six months for this, man,” Nenadal said. “Ever since we left the burg May 9, we’ve been waiting for this day. Home openers are always very special here.

“Last year was extremely special, with hockey being gone out of the valley for over a year. And then this year, coming off the season we had, we expect a big crowd and we expect to put on quite a show.”