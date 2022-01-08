Dawgs punch back, down Rivermen

Matt O’Dea scored twice in the first period to back a strong effort in goal by Henry Dill, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Peoria Rivermen 3-1 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,571 at the Berglund Center.

Mac Jansen also scored for Roanoke (12-6-6), which avenged a 5-1 loss to the Rivermen (13-5-4) from Friday night.

The Dawgs grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period. Jansen opened the scoring at the 7:13 mark, taking a feed from Jeff Jones deep into the Peoria zone and beating Peoria goaltender Eric Levine.

O’Dea doubled the Dawgs’ advantage with 2:42 left in the period, deflecting in Chris Vella’s blast during a delayed-penalty six-on-five chance. Just 65 seconds later, O’Dea went coast-to-coast on his own and scored again to make it 3-0.

Peoria’s Mitchell McPherson scored the only goal of the second period, but Roanoke got in a haymaker of its own. The 5-foot-10 Vella knocked 6-4 Cody Dion – a popular enforcer during his time with Roanoke – to the ice with a single right-handed punch.

Dill saved 30 of the 31 shots he faced, including all 12 Peoria attempted in the third period, to garner first-star honors.

The Dawgs, who’ve earned points in seven of their past eight games, travel to Fayetteville on Friday night before returning home for games against Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

