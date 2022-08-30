Dawgs sign 5-year lease extension with Berglund Center

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced a five-year lease extension with the Berglund Center on Tuesday, keeping the SPHL team and its home arena tied through at least May 2028.

The team also announced that principal owner Jamie McGinn will step in as chairman of Breakaway Sports and Entertainment in place of his father, Bob. The front office staff and day-to-day operations personnel remain unchanged.

Team president Mickey Gray said the Dawgs had seamless negotiations with Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon and the city of Roanoke while creating a third lease between the building and the team. The second lease was set to expire at the end of this upcoming season.

This new lease also is the longest between the two parties. The previous two leases were for three years apiece.

The Dawgs have capitalized on momentum from last season’s unprecedented run to the President’s Cup Final. Gray said the team already has broken its record for individual season-ticket buyers, with more than 900 sold already. Roanoke ranked fourth in the 11-team league with an average attendance of 3,393 in 2021-22.

Jamie McGinn, 34, played in the NHL for San Jose, Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim, Arizona and Florida. His last season in the league was with the Panthers in 2018-19.

“I’m really excited to take this next step in my career, now that my playing days are behind me,” Jamie said in a news release. “I think my dad has done a great job getting the team to this point. I’m looking forward to continuing that into what I expect is a very bright future for the Rail Yard Dawgs.”

As chairman, Jamie McGinn serves as the team’s liaison with the league along with Gray and is the face of ownership to the fan base. Bob McGinn held the chairman role beginning in 2018 after serving as team president from 2016-18.

“Jamie has worked hard over the last few years understanding the business side of hockey,” Bob McGinn said in the release. “He is ready for the challenge and will do a great job as our new chairman. I will continue on with the team in my new role as an advisor and mentor to Jamie and support the organization in any way I can.”

Bob McGinn’s other two sons, who also have ownership stakes in the team, remain active players. Brock is with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tye is playing in Germany.

The Dawgs open their season at home against Fayetteville on Oct. 21.