Dawgs top Huntsville in Game 1, brace for road challenge

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have earned themselves two cracks at a berth in the President’s Cup Final.

Jeff Jones scored two goals, and an announced crowd of 3,032 at the Berglund Center roared its approval throughout Thursday night as the eighth-seeded Dawgs defeated second-seeded Huntsville 5-3 in Game 1 of the SPHL semifinals series.

“It feels great, especially having the home crowd, but the job’s not done,” said Roanoke’s Sean Leonard, who earned first star honors with a goal and an assist. “We’ve got to go into their barn and take the first game there.”

The best-of-three-series now shifts to Alabama. The Dawgs boarded buses just hours after Thursday’s final horn for an overnight trip. Game 2 is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Havoc’s Von Braun Center.

Roanoke will want to pack several elements of Thursday night’s win for that clash. Just as they had in their final two games of the Knoxville series, the Dawgs got on the board first Thursday when Brant Sherwood scored from the left circle less than five minutes in.

Jones scored on the power play late in the first period to give Roanoke a 2-1 lead, and Nick Ford made it 3-1 at the 6:50 mark of the second period by scoring on the breakaway on a slick pass from Leonard.

Leonard had arguably the biggest goal in the game later in the period. Just 35 second after Jacob Barber cut the Roanoke lead to 3-2 with his first of two goals, Leonard uncorked a long-distance bullet that beat Huntsville goaltender Hunter Vorva.

“My roommate Nick Ford hit me with the puck by the blue line and I just had my head down and shot it,” Leonard said. “Didn’t even know where it went.”

The scoreless third period was a defensive clinic by the Dawgs, who killed a pair of two-minute penalties. Roanoke also extinguished a 5-on-3 Huntsville advantage early in the game.

“Our PK all year long has kind of been our strong point, and it showed again,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “When our guys buy into that ‘D’ side of the puck and we’re making sure we’re not cheating, we’re really effective out there. Tonight, guys were blocking shots and willing to do whatever it took.”

Starting goaltender Sammy Bernard, who was fantastic for Roanoke late in the regular season and in the quarterfinals, had to leave the game after taking a hard hit in the first period. Austyn Roudebush replaced him to begin the second period and made 18 saves on 20 shots.

“I think Sammy’s all right,” Bremner said. “That’s going to be on our medical staff to kind of let me know. That’s kind of how I leave that, but we hope it’s a quick recovery. He’s been playing really, really well for us. But Roudy — over his almost two years here and the season he played for Knoxville — he’s been a really, really good goalie.”

The crowd saluted his efforts and that of the defense throughout the third period, as the Havoc were unable to muster many good scoring chances. But Roanoke knows the task will be more difficult on the road.

“They’ve got a great crowd, too, so they’re going to be feeding off that,” Jones said. “I think once they get some momentum going, we’ve just got to be very careful that it doesn’t slip away from us. You can lose games within five minutes in the playoffs. We’ve just got to make sure that we recognize those momentum swings and just keep playing that gritty hockey, the boring road game. We’ll see how it goes.”

Huntsville led the SPHL with an average attendance of 4,811 in the regular season. If the Havoc win Game 2, the rubber game would be Sunday in Huntsville.

The Dawgs hope it doesn’t get that far.

“We’d better be ready,” Bremner said. “It’s going to be loud. They’re going to be motivated. Any team when they’ve got their back against the wall — like us last series, that Game 2 — it’s always hard.

“The next game’s going to be hard. We talked about enjoying the moment here, but we’re going to prepare, because they’re going to elevate their game. And we’re going to have to elevate with them.”

