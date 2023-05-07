Salem’s first home shutout victory of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.

Noah Dean and three pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 win Sunday over Fayetteville to close a six-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Red Sox (12-14) posted their third shutout victory of the season. The first two came on the road on April 12 at Carolina and April 25 at Delmarva.

Dean (1-1) pitched a season-long five innings. The Old Dominion product allowed four hits, walked three and struck out five.

Salem’s three relief pitchers Jhonny Felix, Luis Talavera and Felix Cepeda combined to hold the Woodpeckers to 0-for-7 hitting with runners in scoring position over the final four innings.

Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony had season highs of three hits, two doubles and three RBIs

He had a two-run double in Salem’s three-run second inning and added an RBI double in the seventh inning.

The Red Sox continue their homestand by hosting Columbia in a six-game series that begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.