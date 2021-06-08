Decker qualifies for U.S. Senior Amateur

HOT SPRINGS — Keith Decker of Martinsville won a qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open on Monday at The Homestead.

Decker shot a 2-under 68. The top two golfers in the field earned berths in the U.S. Senior Open, which will be held next month in Omaha, Nebraska. Kevin Kraft, a pro from Pennsylvania, shot a 69 to land the second slot.

Decker has won 31 VSGA titles in his career. He is one of two golfers to ever win the VSGA Amateur, VSGA Mid-Amateur, VSGA Senior Amateur and VSGA Mid-Senior Amateur in their careers.