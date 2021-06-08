 Skip to main content
Decker qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
Decker qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Decker

Keith Decker of Martinsville has earned a berth in next month's U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.

 Courtesy of VSGA/file 2020

HOT SPRINGS — Keith Decker of Martinsville won a qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open on Monday at The Homestead.

Decker shot a 2-under 68. The top two golfers in the field earned berths in the U.S. Senior Open, which will be held next month in Omaha, Nebraska. Kevin Kraft, a pro from Pennsylvania, shot a 69 to land the second slot.

Decker has won 31 VSGA titles in his career. He is one of two golfers to ever win the VSGA Amateur, VSGA Mid-Amateur, VSGA Senior Amateur and VSGA Mid-Senior Amateur in their careers.

