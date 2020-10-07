Decker wins VSGA Mid-Senior Amateur

MIDLOTHIAN — Keith Decker of Martinsville won the fifth annual Virginia State Golf Association Mid-Senior Amateur on Wednesday at Salisbury Country Club.

Decker beat Williamsburg’s Kent Erdahl 4 and 3 in the final of the tournament, which was for golfers age 60 and older.

It was the 31st VSGA title of Decker’s career.

Decker joined David Partridge as the only golfers to ever win the VSGA Amateur, VSGA Mid-Amateur, VSGA Senior Amateur and VSGA Mid-Senior Amateur in their careers.

Decker had earned the fourth seed in Monday’s stroke-play qualifying. He beat Hung Yim 7 and 6 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals and defeated Partridge 4 and 3 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The three classes of the 26th VSGA Super Senior Amateur Championship also concluded Wednesday. Jeff Flax of Virginia Beach won the title for golfers age 65 and older; John Cuomo of Richmond won the 70-and-over crown; and George Owens of Virginia Beach won the 75-and-older division.