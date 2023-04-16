A disastrous first inning spoiled Salem’s series finale Sunday at Carolina.

The Mudcats scored seven unearned runs on six hits and two Red Sox errors in the opening frame. That was all the hosts needed to claim a 7-0 Carolina League win in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Four Salem pitchers held the Mudcats (3-5) to three hits after the first inning, but the damage was done.

Five Carolina pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Shortstop Luis Ravelo had two of Salem’s three hits.

Salem (5-4) won four of the six games in the series.

That included a 5-2 win in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The Red Sox scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control in that game. Ronald Rosario had two of Salem’s five hits and drove in two runs.