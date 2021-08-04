 Skip to main content
Division-leading Salem Sox win again
Division-leading Salem Sox win again

Nick Yorke and Gilbero Jimenez each had three hits apiece to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Bradley Blalock allowed one unearned run over five innings for Salem, striking out eight. The Sox (47-32), who've won five of six, are 2.5 games ahead of Delmarva atop the Low-A East North Division standings.

