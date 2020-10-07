Doughty College Notebook: Former Hokie Logan Thomas, ex-Cavalier Dontrelle Inman catch on as receivers for Washington

A ‘Hoos and Hokies scenario is playing out in the NFL, where two of the leading receivers for Washington have been former Virginia wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas.
Thomas, who plays tight end for Washington, is second on the team in receptions with 13 after four games. Inman has 11 catches, including a team-high two touchdown receptions.
Thomas, 29, from Brookville High School, passed for more than 9,000 yards in three seasons as Virginia Tech’s quarterback. He was drafted by Arizona in 2014. He switched from QB to tight end after signing with Detroit in 2016.
Washington is the sixth different NFL team for Thomas. He has 35 career receptions, with 28 coming over the past two seasons. Thomas, 29, started all 16 games for the Lions last year in his second stint with that team.
The first of his two touchdown receptions in the NFL occurred when he was with Buffalo. He teamed with former Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor on that play.
- Washington is the sixth different NFL team for Inman. He also spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, where had a total of 100 receptions for an organization that also won a Grey Cup championship during his tenure.
Washington picked up Inman, 31, as a free agent in August and he quickly paid dividends with three receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland. He has 177 receptions for 2,358 yards and 16 touchdowns in his NFL career.
- Thomas was a fourth-round draft pick and Inman was undrafted.
Recognition
Virginia athletic director Carla Williams has been listed by Sports Illustrated as one of the “most powerful, most influential and most outstanding women in sports right now.”
Tennis champion Billie Jean King heads the list, which includes the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, gymnast Simone Biles, soccer standout Megan Rapinoe and decorated basketball hall of famer Candace Parker.
Williams was recognized as one of five women who serve as athletic directors at schools in the Power Five conferences.
Loaded with talent
Chad Myers, the basketball coach at Florida’s IMG Academy, one of the nation’s premier postgraduate programs, has six players on his roster whom he projects as likely Division I signees, four of whom are ranked among the top 30 in the country by rivals.com or 247sports.com.
One of the top uncommitted players is 7-foot Efton Reid from Richmond. Reid, rated a five-star prospect, has offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio State and Virginia, according to Myers, a former Roanoker who previously coached at Massanutten Military Academy.
“I would say he’s more skilled than a super athlete,” Myers said. “He has more of a Tim Duncan style. He could possibly be a one-and-done guy [in college before going to the pros]. A lot of schools tried to get him to go early because he actually graduated this summer.
“A lot of people thought Ohio State at one time and then Virginia, but I think it’s kind of wide open.”
Local angle
Jake Dewease, a redshirt freshman from Lord Botetourt High School, has moved up in status on UVa’s football team, receiving the No. 51 jersey during a practice ceremony.
Dewease’s fellow UVa walk-on from Timesland, Glenvar wide receiver Josh Clifford, has been issued No. 83, a number more closely affiliated with his position than the No. 77 he wore last year.
Media
The sideline reporter for the ABC telecast of Virginia Tech’s game Saturday at North Carolina will be Giles High School and Radford University graduate Marty Smith, who was a member of the Spartans’ 1993 state football championship team and who reports on numerous events for ESPN.
