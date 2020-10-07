Doughty College Notebook: Former Hokie Logan Thomas, ex-Cavalier Dontrelle Inman catch on as receivers for Washington

A ‘Hoos and Hokies scenario is playing out in the NFL, where two of the leading receivers for Washington have been former Virginia wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas.

Thomas, who plays tight end for Washington, is second on the team in receptions with 13 after four games. Inman has 11 catches, including a team-high two touchdown receptions.

Thomas, 29, from Brookville High School, passed for more than 9,000 yards in three seasons as Virginia Tech’s quarterback. He was drafted by Arizona in 2014. He switched from QB to tight end after signing with Detroit in 2016.

Washington is the sixth different NFL team for Thomas. He has 35 career receptions, with 28 coming over the past two seasons. Thomas, 29, started all 16 games for the Lions last year in his second stint with that team.

The first of his two touchdown receptions in the NFL occurred when he was with Buffalo. He teamed with former Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor on that play.

Washington is the sixth different NFL team for Inman. He also spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, where had a total of 100 receptions for an organization that also won a Grey Cup championship during his tenure.