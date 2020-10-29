Dwaine Board a finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

Franklin County High School graduate and former San Francisco 49ers standout Dwaine Board has been named one of 25 finalists for the 2021 class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

This is the fourth straight year that Board, who was an All-American defensive lineman at North Carolina A&T, has been chosen as a finalist.

He was selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 1979 NFL Draft. In 1993, he was inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference hall of fame.

Board played in the NFL from 1979-88. He was a defensive end for three Super Bowl-winning teams with San Francisco.

Other finalists of note are former Virginia Union, Norfolk State, St. Paul’s and Virginia University of Lynchburg coach Willard Bailey; Nate Newton; Ben Coates; Winston Hill; and Donald Driver.

The new class will be announced on Nov. 19 and inducted next February.